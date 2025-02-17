California's Zero-Emission Truck Goals Face Federal Pushback

President Trump's actions threaten California's ambitious plan to transition to zero-emission trucks. The article explores how federal funding cuts and attacks on state climate policy could hinder California's progress.

President Donald Trump’s cuts to federal funding and attacks on state climate policy that have already caused California to withdraw one of its most ambitious pollution rules are raising questions about whether the state can propel its transition to zero-emission trucks forward on its own.Trucks are an outsize source of pollution for California and one of the thorniest pieces of the state’s grand experiment to show the world what a net-zero economy looks like.

In contrast with passenger vehicles, where a robust market for electric cars already exists, California’s market for electric trucks is just in its infancy and more vulnerable to federal threats.A week before Trump took office, California withdrew its request for a federal waiver to implement its clean truck purchasing mandate, citing Trump’s opposition and the fact that former-President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency ran out of time to act on the rule. Trump is also seeking to block government spending, with a special target on Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, throwing billions of federal dollars for truck charging into question. Officials say the state still has regulatory and financial tools to meet its goal of 100 percent zero-emission port trucks by 2035 and 100 percent clean trucks across the state by 2045. Funds are available through local air districts, state agencies, California’s cap-and-trade program and its transportation fuels emissions trading program.Some private fleet owners say the loss of California’s zero-emission truck purchasing mandate will delay the transition. Under that rule, companies were supposed to stop registering new diesel trucks with the ports beginning in 2024





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ZERO-EMISSION TRUCKS CALIFORNIA CLIMATE POLICY FEDERAL FUNDING TRUCK INDUSTRY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will the batteries that power electric buses stall California’s zero-emission mandates?Mishaps with equipment manufacturers, maintenance crews and power suppliers are threatening fleets’ transition from diesel engines.

Read more »

California's Zero-Emission Vehicle Mandate Faces Hurdles Despite Growing ZEV SalesCalifornia's ambitious plan to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 faces challenges despite a surge in ZEV adoption. The state's stringent sales mandates, starting in 2026, require manufacturers to progressively increase their ZEV offerings. While ZEV sales have significantly increased in recent years, experts question whether automakers can meet the rapidly accelerating targets.

Read more »

Jet fuel gets green twist: Lignin now stores hydrogen for zero-emission powerResearchers have developed lignin-based jet fuel to store hydrogen in a stable liquid form, revolutionizing sustainable energy storage.

Read more »

Stolen Truck Leaves Aurora Food Truck Struggling to Stay Afloat2 Salty Sarges, a food truck business in Aurora, Colorado, is facing hardship after the truck used to tow their food trailer was stolen and later found destroyed. The business owners, long-time friends and U.S. Army veterans Andrew Rogerson and Bobby Barden, are raising funds to purchase a new truck through a GoFundMe campaign.

Read more »

EPA Administrator Revokes California's Vehicle Emission RegulationsEPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has revoked California's vehicle emission regulations, arguing that they were not properly submitted to Congress and impose undue costs on Americans. The regulations, which required manufacturers to produce more zero-emission vehicles and comply with stricter emissions standards, were particularly focused on cargo trucks. Zeldin contends that these regulations bypassed proper channels and negatively impact the cost of goods and living for all Americans.

Read more »

Double Truck Crash Causes Major Traffic Delays on Southern California FreewaysTwo separate accidents involving big rigs on the 5 and 405 Freeways in Southern California resulted in significant traffic delays and road closures on a foggy Friday morning.

Read more »