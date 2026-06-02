California's Wildfire Relief Fund Diverted to Unrelated Expenses

California's wildfire relief fund, intended to aid victims of the January 2025 fires, was diverted towards unrelated expenses, including crowd control and law enforcement aid. The states office said the funds were meant to 'expedite' emergency response efforts and 'streamline' construction projects, yet the statute does not explicitly require FEMA-reimbursable activities. Despite this, relatively few dollars of Newsom's multibillion-dollar disaster reCovery fund have actually reached people still rebuilding from the Los Angeles-area fires.

California 's wildfire relief fund , which was intended to aid victims of the January 2025 fires,was instead diverted towards unrelated expenses, including $14 million spent on crowd control during the Feeding Our Future ringleader Aimee Bock's sentencing.

The state also spent $1.5 million on service contracts with the California governor's Office of Emergency Services to aid local law enforcement amidst nationwide demonstrations. Los Angeles was the epicenter of anti-ICE demonstrations in June 2025, when the Trump administration launched raids targeting undocumented immigrants. Despite the fact that considerable fire relief funding was budgeted out for crowd control operations,relatively few dollars of Newsom's multibillion-dollar disaster recovery fund have actually reached people still rebuilding from the Los Angeles-area fires.

A account shows that at least 60% of the initial $1.5 billion budget, or roughly $895 million, has yet to be allocated. The fund was meant to 'jumpstart recovery' in the aftermath of the deadly and destructive blazes, which displaced thousands and killed at least 31 people between the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The state's office said the special session legislation was supposed to 'expedite' emergency response efforts and 'streamline' construction projects so that buildings destroyed by the inferno could be quickly rebuilt. Newsoms office told NBC Los Angeles that there were limits on what the funds could be used for, suggesting that the expenses must qualify for repayment by the federal government. Though, the state statute does not explicitly require that spending be limited to FEMA-reimbursable activities.

Some of the $605 million in relief funds spent to date reimbursed first responders for actions undertaken during the fires, while a combined $37 million was paid out to the Los Angeles County and city fire departments for their work. The Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development also set aside $3 million in financial assistance for tiny businesses and nonprofit organizations struggling in the wake of the wildfires.

Los Angeles County was separately given $121.6 million in relief funds to temporarily offset lost tax revenue in anticipation that soMe residents would delay tax payments on property damaged or destroyed in the fires





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California Wildfire Relief Fund Crowd Control Law Enforcement Aid FEMA-Reimbursable Activities

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