California’s state and local governments have piled up more than $1 trillion in debt

California’s state and local public pension systems had $282 billion in debt at the end of 2024, making each resident’s share of the pension debt over $7,000

California’s state and local governments owe more than any other state. California’s state government, cities, counties, and school districts have accumulated $1.06 trillion in total liabilities, the most in the nation, a newfinds.

That debt comes out to $26,760 per Californian, the 8th-highest per-resident burden among all 50 states. California’s $1 trillion in state and local debt is eye-opening. The other 49 states and all their 20,000 local entities have about $5 trillion in debt combined. At $744 billion, New York has the second-most state and local debt, followed by Texas and Illinois .

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Of the $1 trillion in debt, California’s state and local governments owe about $824 billion in long-term debt. Only about 40% of that long-term debt consists of bonds issued over time to finance infrastructure and other capital projects, which people often associate with government debt. Most of state and local long-term debt consists of unfunded public employee pensions and retiree health care benefits, which have been promised to public workers but not fully funded.

California’s state and local public pension systems had $282 billion in debt at the end of 2024, making each resident’s share of the pension debt over $7,000. Governments also have $150 billion in other post-employment benefits liabilities, which are mostly the cost of health care benefits promised to retired public employees.

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California’s total aggregate long-term government debt rose 3% from 2023 to the 2024 fiscal year, which is concerning because the state government and many local governments have benefited from substantial revenue growth. The state’s revenues increased 7.5% from 2023 to 2024. And since 2020, the state government’s revenues have increased by 25%, from about $390 billion to $480 billion, which should have been an excellent opportunity to pay down debt.

But its long-term obligations have remained largely unchanged because the state continued expanding spending commitments. According to California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office, the state’s 2026‑27 budget created $5.7 billion in new discretionary spending, including $825 million in recurring annual expenditures, even as it faces an operating deficit. The state government is responsible for roughly 40% of California’s long-term debt, about $7,700 per resident. California’s cities, counties, and school districts hold the other 60%.

This debt did not arise overnight, but its persistence should warn those who hope a new era of prosperity, perhaps fueled by artificial intelligence, will solve California’s and the nation’s public debt problems. Unfortunately, again and again, as revenues rise, officials at every level of government default to increasing spending rather than paying down their existing obligations. The cost of simply paying interest on all this debt will keep rising dramatically, forcing service cuts or even more tax increases.

State and local governments must use prosperous years to reduce their debts. That means making pension contributions above the minimum levels actuaries say are needed each year, and saving budget surpluses to prevent future bond issuances. California’s state and local governments should have been more thoughtful about shifting the cost of today’s services onto future generations. The state has used its credit cards and made costly promises.

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Remediating that should be a priority. Every dollar of revenue growth spent on a new program, instead of paying down the debt, passes these bills, plus interest, onto future generations. Mariana Trujillo and Jordan Campbell are managing directors of government finance at Reason Foundation and authors of its annual