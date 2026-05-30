California's gradual civil court system is empowering squatteRs, leaving property owners vulnerable and frustrated. With the law failing to protect them, many are turning to private companies for assist,leading to a rise in extralegal solutions.

The justice system in California is currently favoring squatters and low-income individuals who occupy properties without paying rent or owning them. This matter is exacerbated by the slow civil court system , where squatters and lawyers prolong cases to maximize damage to property owners .

Law enforcement is regularly powerless to intervene, leaving owners vulnerable to property damage and repeat squatting. Many property owners, frustrated by the lack of legal recourse, are turning to private companies like ASAP Squatter Removal for help. These companies sign up their employees as tenants, allowing them to bar access to squatters and defend properties if neccessary. While California has considered bills to make squatter removal easier, these haVe stalled, leading many to take matters into their own hands.

This broader issue highlights Democrats' empowerment of criminals through the legal system, as law-abiding citizens seek extralegal solutions when the legal system fails to protect them





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Squatting California Civil Court System Property Owners Extralegal Solutions

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