California’s Rigged Elections: A Deliberate Design to Make Elections Untraceable and Lengthy

California’s election laws are deliberately designed to make elections as untraceable and lengthy as possible, encouraging the least secure methods of voting and all but guaranteeing that the Democrat Party machine that controls the system cannot be defeated.

California’s glacial counting of primary election votes is a feature, not a bug. The state’s election laws are deliberately designed to make elections as untraceable and lengthy as possible.

Last week’s closely watched primaries for California governor and Los Angeles mayor are still not official and won’t be for at least another week. Frustrated voters and election observers routinely accuse California’s election system of incompetence, but the lazy counting is built into the system, encourages the least secure methods of voting, and all but guarantees that the Democrat Party machine that controls the system cannot be defeated.

Since 2011, the state’s political leaders have built this system into a fortress. The book detailed many ways that elections in the U.S. have been rigged, defrauded, and outright stolen throughout American history. You might call it ‘gain-of-function election rigging. ’ California elections are a disgrace, but not by accident — on purpose.

The state also approved automatically mailing ballots to all registered voters and it lowered to 16 the age that someone may ‘pre-register’ to vote. The following year, California’s legislature required that all vote counting be done at central county facilities, rather than by the more common method of doing it at individual precincts. Legislators also set very lax standards for ‘curing’ mail ballots without requiring the verified signature of the voter.

In 2016, California legalized a practice known as ‘ballot harvesting,’ the collection of ballots from large housing units such as nursing homes, even allowing the harvester to ‘assist’ the resident in filling out the ballot. This also allowed anyone to turn in an unlimited number of completed, sealed ballots.

In 2019, California went even farther, allowing anyone to use a business or commercial address as their ‘home’ address for purposes of registration and for where to mail that person’s mail-in ballot. An L.A. County woman who worked as a longtime signature collector for ballot initiatives to paying people, including homeless individuals in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, to register to vote.

One detail shared by the prosecution: she provided her own former address to homeless voters while they completed the registration form. Thousands of homeless voters were registered to vote at L.A. shelters — despite many not living there or the facilities not having any beds. Other reports by citizen journalists associated with James O’Keefe’s organization have published video footage of paid political operatives offering cigarettes to homeless people on the streets of L.A. to get them to register.

Finally, in the wake of the 2020-2021 Covid pandemic, California’s Democrat-controlled government made universal mail balloting permanent. The state’s election laws are deliberately designed to make elections as untraceable and lengthy as possible, encouraging the least secure methods of voting and all but guaranteeing that the Democrat Party machine that controls the system cannot be defeated





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California Elections Election Fraud Election Rigging Gain-Of-Function Election Rigging Universal Vote By Mail No Voter ID Online Voter Registration Non-Citizens Serving As Poll Workers Driver’S Licenses For Illegal Aliens Automatically Mailing Ballots Pre-Registering To Vote Vote Counting At Central County Facilities Lax Standards For Curing Mail Ballots Ballot Harvesting Paid Political Operatives Offering Cigarettes Universal Mail Balloting Permanent

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