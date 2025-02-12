California's Population Boom: An 'Unprecedented' Shift Towards Older Generations

California is experiencing a dramatic increase in its older adult population, projected to reach nearly 9 million by 2040. This demographic shift will have profound economic and social implications for the state, leading to challenges in the workforce, healthcare, and housing.

California is facing an 'unprecedented' population shift, with a dramatic increase in the older adult population expected by 2040, according to a new report. One demographer told Newsweek: 'California will be on the forefront, demographically, in learning how to deal with a growing diverse aging population.' The report says that, by 2040, no single racial or ethnic group will form a majority. This demographic change will bring new economic and social challenges to the state.

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) published the report on January 31.The report projects that the state's older adult population (65 years old and over) will increase by 59 percent by 2040, from 5.7 million to just over 9 million. This means that almost one-quarter of Californians (22 percent) will be age 65 or older by the end of the next decade, a substantial increase from 14 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, the working-age population (20-64 years old) will remain mostly unchanged, increasing by only 3 percent, and the child population (0–17) will shrink by 24 percent. The 10-14 years old age range will see the largest decrease, shrinking by 29 percent compared with 2020, while those 90 and above will increase by 138 percent.California's aging population will also become more diverse, with no single racial or ethnic group forming a majority by 2040. Growth will be highest among Latino and Asian older adults, who will make up 23.9 percent and 20.1 percent of the population of California by 2040, up from 18.6 percent and 17.1 percent respectively in 2020. And a significant portion—60 percent of Latinos and 85 percent of Asians—of those will be foreign-born by 2040, with about 75 percent of these individuals expected to speak a language other than English at home. This reflects the dramatic increase in immigrants from Latin America and Asia to the state in the 1980s. Economic disparities among older adults will persist despite slight improvements. The share of older adults living below twice the federal poverty level is projected to drop from 24 percent in 2000 to 22 percent in 2040. However, due to overall population growth, the number of low-income seniors will rise by approximately 600,000. Labor force participation among those in the 65 to 74 age group is also expected to increase, particularly among less-educated workers, likely due to financial necessity. Housing will be another critical issue. While 70 percent of older Californians are expected to be homeowners—only slightly down from 73 percent in 2020—those who rent may face significant financial burdens. With rising housing costs, the 30 percent of seniors projected to be renters could struggle with affordability, posing challenges for stable housing as they age.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CALIFORNIA DEMOGRAPHICS POPULATION AGING ELDERLY FUTURE TRENDS ECONOMIC IMPACT SOCIAL CHALLENGES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celina Leads Nation in Population Growth, Sees Development BoomCelina, Texas, is experiencing a remarkable surge in population and development. The city has topped the nation in estimated population gain, attracting residents with its excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, and vibrant community life.

Read more »

Climate Change Fuels Rat Population Boom in CitiesResearchers discovered a link between rising temperatures and increased rat sightings in urban areas. Warmer winters allow rats to forage for longer, leading to population growth. Cities with the most significant warming experienced the highest rat population increases.

Read more »

Warming Temperatures Fuel Rat Population Boom in Global CitiesA new study links rising temperatures to a surge in rat populations across major cities worldwide. Researchers analyzed data from 16 cities, finding that those with increasing warming trends also experienced faster rat population growth. The study suggests that warmer climates allow rats to forage for longer periods, leading to earlier sexual maturity, larger litters, and ultimately, a more significant rat presence.

Read more »

Texas' Affordable Housing Fuels Population Boom, Attracting NewcomersTexas' surging population growth is largely attributed to its affordable housing market, booming economy, and favorable climate. The state is attracting newcomers from across the country and even internationally, driving demand and pushing up home prices. However, Texas is responding by increasing construction and focusing on smaller, more affordable homes, aiming to maintain its attractiveness while ensuring housing accessibility for all.

Read more »

California Couple Faces Second Natural Disaster in Months as LA County Battles Unprecedented WildfiresA California couple, Alex Shekarchian and Moogega Cooper, experienced a second devastating natural disaster in a matter of months, losing their home in the unprecedented firestorm ravaging Los Angeles County. After surviving Hurricane Milton in Florida, they now join thousands of residents displaced by the Eaton Fire and other wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds. Despite the immense tragedy, they remain determined to rebuild and contribute to the recovery of their community.

Read more »

Unprecedented Firestorm Ravages Southern California, Leaving Trail of Destruction and LossThe Eaton Fire, fueled by hurricane-strength winds and a severe drought, has devastated communities in Altadena and Pasadena, destroying thousands of homes and businesses. The fire is one of several blazes raging across Los Angeles County, with the Palisades Fire remaining the largest and most destructive. As the region faces the aftermath of this unprecedented disaster, residents grapple with loss and the daunting task of rebuilding.

Read more »