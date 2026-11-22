I’ve spent more than 35 years watching California politicians and bureaucrats make a mess. So I shouldn’t be surprised by what the California Post found in Oxnard.

I’ve spent more than 35 years watching California politicians and bureaucrats make a mess. So I shouldn’t be surprised by what the California Post found in Oxnard.

Now, 20 years later … just maybe they might have a plan. Meanwhile, families are living on this Superfund site. You could not make this up if you tried. How did they get there?

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Oxnard cleared roughly 80 homeless RVs from a nearby street. The city told the residents on the Halaco property to leave by Nov. 16. They didn’t. An Oxnard official told the Post that the city couldn’t remove trespassers from their new toxic abode without permission from the private property owner.

I take property rights seriously. But we’re talking about kids on a contamination-filled industrial site. People in authority need to put their heads together and find a way to move these families somewhere else. I mean, this is literally insane.

Now, 20 years later … just maybe they might have a plan. Meanwhile, families are living on this Superfund site. You could not make this up if you tried. What would you say if I told you this isn’t the first encampment at Halaco?

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People were removed from the site in 2018. The EPA previously issued a warning — telling folks that this location was filled with contaminated dust and soil. It shouldn’t be hard to see that people being there now, especially kids, is a very bad idea. Someone needs to bring a clone of The Rock in, pick up these people, and move them.

This refers to collaboration on homelessness among public agencies, nonprofits, contractors and consultants. This entire group of “important players” makes big bucks, with little incentive to actually solve the problem. After all, there are vacation homes to pay for and comfortable lifestyles to maintain. RV’s and makeshift shelters sit at the Halaco Superfund toxic-waste site in Oxnard, Calif.

, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Look, I’m not saying those people wake up hoping more Californians end up on the streets. But we need to ask ourselves why the money keeps flowing, but outcomes never improve. Here’s how the game works.

The problem gets worse, politicians announce another emergency, and then more taxpayer funds start getting issued. Then, when things don’t improve, we get told that the only solution is to double down. Sound familiar?announced a settlement that will end the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s participation in federal homelessness programs by the end of next year. And nearly $150 million that was set to go to that group will now go elsewhere.

In a separate Los Angeles-area case, federal prosecutors charged a nonprofit founder with allegedly misusing more than $7.5 million in taxpayer funds. The US Attorney’s Office says tax dollars paid for nightclub visits, luxury travel and other personal expenses. These cases aren’t in Oxnard. I refer to them because they rebut the usual claims that homelessness money is spent properly and that the “unhoused” are growing fewer.

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In case you hadn’t noticed — they aren’t. RV’s and makeshift shelters sit at the Halaco Superfund toxic-waste site next to Ormond Beach in Oxnard, Calif. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. Results require more than a fancy annual report counting people served.

What matters is how many got into stable housing, how many stayed, and what type of accountability — if any — was enforced when efforts fell short. The number of homeless people includes working people who cannot afford a roof over their heads, and people afflicted with drug addiction or mental illness. Their needs aren’t interchangeable. Yet we keep pouring money into a broken system without insisting on even modest objective signs of improvement.

What’s facing us in Oxnard right now, though, isn’t complicated. How do we get people off land that the EPA has said is hazardous? Maybe the contractors and other homeless-industrial-complex players in Oxnard are cut from a different, more wholesome cloth than in nearby Los Angeles. But that doesn’t mean the incentives are healthy.

It’s time to stop talking and start doing. Let’s get those families somewhere safe. Like yesterday.

Then we need to start asking the people running California’s homelessness programs a question that should have been asked years ago: What, exactly, are taxpayers getting for all this money? I've spent more than 35 years watching California politicians and bureaucrats make a mess. So I shouldn't be surprised by what the California Post found in Oxnard. Now, 20 years later … just maybe they might have a plan.

Meanwhile, families are living on this Superfund site. You could not make this up if you tried. RV's and makeshift shelters sit at the Halaco Superfund toxic-waste site next to Ormond Beach in Oxnard, Calif. , on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026.