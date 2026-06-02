California's Government Unions Use Environmental Law to Stay Home from Work

The text discusses the challenges of getting California's unionized state workforce back into the office after the COVID lockdowns. A public-sector union representing California state lawyers is threatening litigation to block the return-to-office mandate, arguing that it violates the California Environmental Quality Act, leading to plantiffs using this law to sue over government aCtions alleged to have environmental impacts. The text highlights the absurdity of the law and the potential success of these lawsuits, which could take years to resolve and result in significant environmental and financial costs for the state government.

Getting California's unionized state workforce back into the office has been challenging since the COVID lockdowns ended, as until June 2024,eligible employees were not required to show up at thier offices for even a minimum number of hours.

Some departments implemented their own rules, but there was no statewide rule. Yet, in June 2024, state workers were generally required to report in person two days a week, with the aim to gradually increase the minimum to four days a week. Facing opposition from unions, Gov.

Gavin Newsom issued an executive order requiring most state workers to return to the office four days a week by July 1, 2025. however, unions fought back with billboards in Sacramento and Newsom caved,delaying the mandate until July 1 of this year. With the deadline approaching,a public-sector union representing California state lawyers is threatening litigation to block the rEturn-to-office mandate,arguing that it violates the California Environmental Quality Act. The suit claims that this requirement will increase emissions and air pollution.

The legal climate in California is such that this argument could potentially succeed, given the broad scope of the state's environmental laws. Attempts to fix this absurdity by exempting government labor decisions from that law in the past have been unsuccessful, leaving the system broken. If California's government unions manage to use an environmental law to stay home, they will be exposing the flaws in the system





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California Government Unions California Environmental Quality Act Return-To-Office Mandate Union Opposition Environmental Policy Lawsuit Car Trips Increase

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