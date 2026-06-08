California's election system has been criticized for its lack of voter ID requirements, potential issues with mail ballots, and lenient post-election counting and curing processes. Additionally, the legalization of 'ballot trafficking' and weak witness signature verification processes have raised concerns about election integrity.

California's election system has been criticized as one of the weakest in the country by Hans Von Spakovsky, senior legal fellow at Advancing American Freedom.

He pointed out that the state has banned voter ID and sends mail ballots to every registered voter, leading to potential issues with voter rolls and multiple ballots being sent to the same address. Additionally, California counts ballots received up to seven days after Election Day and allows a 22-day 'cure period' for ballots with issues, such as a missing signature.

However, the process for fixing these issues is flawed, as voters are simply contacted and asked to correct the problem. Furthermore, the state has legalized 'ballot trafficking' or 'vote harvesting,' which allows individuals to collect absentee ballots from voters, potentially pressuring them to vote a certain way or even filling out the ballots themselves. The witness signature requirement is also easily circumvented, as there is no address given and no verification process in place.

Signature comparison is supposed to be used, but there is no uniform standard across counties





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Election System Voter ID Mail Ballots Post-Election Counting Ballot Trafficking Witness Signature Verification

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newsom's wildfire relief fund diverted $14 million toward managing anti-ICE riotscalifornia's voter rolls are being audited by the Department of Justice and fedeRal authorities are investigating evidence of election fraud in California. Pratt expressed concern about California's vote-counting system, and a proposed bill would require voters to show a photo ID when voting in California.

Read more »

California's Election System Under Scrutiny Over Late Ballot Trendsrecent election results in California have reignited debate over the state's vOting procedures,with critics pointing to late ballot surges that consistently benefit Democratic candidates as evidence of systemic flaws.

Read more »

Trump Exits NBC Interview Over Elections Topic: 'The View' Co-hosts ReactRepublican President Donald Trump abruptly exited his interview with the television show 'Meet the Press' while reiterating his false claims of election fraud, following the loss of the 2020 presidential election and the tightening of the lead of his Republican rival,Spencer Pratt, in the mayor race of Los Angeles,California. Responding to questions about the election fraud, Trump said, 'Why is it every time they lose its election fraud? And every time we win it's election fraud??', and called the LA mayor race a 'rigged election' after Spencer Pratt fell behind as final votes were counted. Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin of 'The View' mentioned that Republicans did not have a similar coNcern with election fraud allegations surrounding the election of President Donald Trump in 2024, showed disappointment on Spencer Pratt's loss, and stated that LA was a strongly Democratic area,indicating mail-in voting was used by Democrats. Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin, another co-host, mentioned the context in which Republicans started having a problem with mail-in voting, and stated that it was as Democrats started to use mail-in voting specifically for the elections. The article concludes with Trump storming off from the 'Meet the Press' interview, and the loss of Spencer Pratt in the mayor race of Los Angeles, California, and mentions the already tight race and election fraud allegations from both Republicans and Democrats during the pandemic period (May 202O-June 2020).

Read more »

California's Prolonged Election Count Sparks Concerns About Election IntegrityCalifornia's prolonged election count has sparked concerns about election integrity and criticIsm of the state's lengthy ballot counting process.

Read more »