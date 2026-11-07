California's El Pollo Loco says it's found a sweet spot for concerned consumers

El Pollo Loco posted positive third quarter earnings on Thursday and has seen its shares rise nearly 50% so far this year.

The Costa Mesa-based chain’s flame-grilled chicken is considered by many to be a step above fast food offerings from giants like McDonald’s and Wendy’s, but still costs less than pricier options such as Chipotle and Giving customers better quality at a better value — and focusing on bone-in chicken as the foundation of its menu — has helped the brand navigate the challenges that plague other players in the restaurant industry, analysts say.

The Newport Beach-based Mexican chain Chipotle saw its same-store sales decline in 2025 for the first time since the company went public in 2006.

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“This brand is going to be a growth story for the next couple of years,” said Chief Executive Liz Williams in an interview. “I think our food is more elevated than traditional quick service, yet we’re more affordable than fast casual. ” The brand is expanding outside of its home of Southern California, with plans to open 25 to 30 new restaurants next year.

A third of the new restaurants will be in the Golden State, with the others scattered across the country.in Washington and New Mexico last year, and has plans to open its first New York location in Queens by mid-2027. It will end this year with roughly 20 new restaurants added, for a total of more than 500 in the U.S.at fast food prices,” said Aneurin Canham-Clyne, a reporter at the trade publication Restaurant Dive.

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“I think El Pollo Loco is pretty well situated for that trend. ”The Scottsdale, Ariz. -based health food chain True Food Kitchen announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and has closed 12 locations. Thursday, reporting an increase in systemwide comparable restaurant sales of 5%.

The quarter marked the fourth consecutive increase in comparable sales, a key metric for restaurant chains. The company’s shares have been soaring this year, up more than 47% since January.

However, shares fell 7% Friday after the company’s earnings report showed lower profit than investors had anticipated. Net income dropped from $7.4 million to $6.9 million. Here’s how L.A. ’s Chain is turning its nostalgic lens on the mall food court with help from a few celebrity chefs.

, where the minimum wage for fast-food employees is $20 an hour. Inflationary pressures and GLP-1 medications also have Americans eating less or choosing to eat at home. But El Pollo Loco has countered those challenges with an expanded menu that includes quesadillas, tacos and salads. It has also found a niche in a market over-saturated with chicken tenders and other fried options, Chief Executive Williams said.

“When you look at the options for grilled chicken across the country, there’s no national player serving grilled chicken,” she said. “There’s a lot ofThe brand has undergone a turnaround effort in recent years, and has completed remodels and menu additions since Williams joined in 2024. The Latin American grocery chain Vallarta Supermarkets opened its 66th store on Wednesday in Duarte. The chain has one location in Arizona and is eyeing expansion into other states, a spokesperson said.

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El Pollo Loco traces its history to the 1970s in Guasave,Mexico, where salesman Pancho Ochoa started it with his family’s citrus-marinated chicken recipe. The chain grew to more than 80 restaurants in Mexico and opened its first U.S. location in Westlake in 1980. In 1983, Denny’s Inc. bought Ochoa’s American restaurants and expanded their network, though largely sticking to Southern California.

The chain was later sold to a “We’ve spent a lot of time with our menu, making sure we have the right products,” Williams said.

“El Pollo Loco is a beloved Southern California brand, and we know that when we are able to take it across the country, that same love and fandom is going to exist. ”Sept. 29, 2026“I think they’re right that there are people out there who want grilled chicken and don’t have a place to buy it,” he said.

“It was a good affirmation that our quality speaks to consumers,” Williams said. “We don’t cut corners. We like to say it would be loco to not do things the hard way. ”Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation.

She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.