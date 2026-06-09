California's Dysfunctional Vote Counting System Undermines Election Integrity

An analysis of California's election process, using the Los Angeles mayoral primary as a case study, to illustrate how the state's permissive voting laws lead to prolonged vote counting, potential vulnerabilities, and diminished public confidence in election resuLts.

the recent Los Angeles mayoral primary election encapsulated California's prolonged and contentious vote-counting process. Initially,candidate Rick Pratt appeared to secure a strong second place with 30% of the vote, ahead of City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, suggesting a runoff against Mayor Karen Bass.

However, as mail-in ballots continued to be counted over weeks, Raman overtook Pratt,ultimately winning 27.1% to his 26.7%. A lead of 40,000 votes for Pratt dissipated into a deficit of over 20,000 votes, ending his campaign. This shIft highlights the state's extended election period, often extending well beyond election night. secretary of State Shirley Weber described the lengthy counting period as normal,but the article argues it's a dysfunctional norm unique to California.

The state's voting system is deliberately designed to prolong counting and create vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad actors. Unlike most advanced democracies, California does not require photo identification to register or vote. Voter rolls are automatically updated with ballots sent to all registered voters regardless of request, potentially mailing to outdated or unattended addresses where interception or misuse can occur.

The state fails to regularly cross-check its voter lists with Social Security Administration death records or state welfare lists, allowing deceased individuals and non-citizens to remain on the rolls. signature verification is intentionally lenient, with ballots rejected only if differences are multiple, significant and obvious beyond a reasonable doubt. additionally,the state permits third-party ballot collection, allowing campaigns to pay individuals to gather and submit ballots, including from homeless voters. These practices,while framed as expanding voter access, undermine election integrity and delay certainty in results.

Ballots mailed by election day can arrive days later and still be accepted if there is ambiguous evidence they were sent on time, contributing to the weeks-long counting process seen in Los Angeles. Critics contend that Californias system prioritizes access at the expense of security and efficiency. The combination of no ID requirements, automatic ballot mailings, partisan ballot harvesting,feeble signature matching, and extended acceptance periods creates opportunities for fraud and erodes public confidence.

The article asserts that elections must not only determine winners but also ensure the result reflects lawful, timely votes cast by eligible voters. By these measures, California is failing. The drawn-out process in Los Angeles, where tens of thousands of ballots were still being counted a week after the election, exemplifies this failure,raising questions about the transparency and reliability of the state's electoral system





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California Elections Vote Counting Mail-In Ballots Ballot Harvesting Voter Identification Election Integrity Los Angeles Mayoral Race

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