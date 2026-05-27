A look at how California's once-effective government has deteriorated into incompetence, with failing infrastructure, high poverty, and political consequences.

California was once a beacon of effective governance, a state where public services were synonymous with quality. Under Governors Earl Warren, Goodwin Knight, Pat Brown, and Ronald Reagan, the state built thousands of miles of freeway, established top-tier universities, and tackled environmental challenges like smog in Los Angeles.

Today, that legacy has crumbled. California now leads the nation in cost-of-living-adjusted poverty, functional illiteracy, and housing unaffordability, according to demographer Joel Kotkin. The state's public sector, once a source of pride, has become a cautionary tale of incompetence and waste. Consider the high-speed rail project, approved by voters in 2008 with an estimated cost of $33 billion.

Nearly 18 years and $13 billion later, not a single train runs. Construction is limited to 171 miles of Central Valley farmland, connecting Bakersfield and Merced, areas with negligible demand for passenger rail.

In contrast, Morocco's Casablanca has outpaced California in infrastructure efficiency. The state that once built two major bridges across the San Francisco Bay in six months now struggles to route 911 calls properly. Tuolumne County experienced a 12-hour period when callers could not reach emergency services, and dispatchers received misrouted calls from other counties. Fraudulent Medicaid spending has ballooned, with California's programs receiving $138 billion from the federal government in 2024, an $18 billion increase.

Subsidies cover tribal ceremonies, exorcisms, gym memberships, and art lessons. Meanwhile, the state's Democratic leaders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom, remain popular on the national stage, despite these failures. The June 2 primary for Los Angeles mayor may signal a shift, with incumbent Karen Bass trailing and former reality TV star Spencer Pratt emerging as a challenger to the left-wing council member initially favored.

California's decline serves as a stark reminder that even the most successful states can falter when governance loses its way





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