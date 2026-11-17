Mr. Claus will soon kayak for Capitola, while Seaport Village in San Diego always welcome a surfboard-rocking Santa.

probably don't make too many appearances around the North Pole, it's totally true. After all, the place where Kris Kringle and his talented staff make toys is famously frigid, and roaming the icy area in anything other than a hefty pair of boots, and a snuggly outfit laden with layers, is likely unwise.

Still, the Jolly Old Elf is an avowed globetrotter, which means keeping a variety of clothing nearby, for those times he isn't snowbound at home, just makes sense. Which means that, yes, Santa owns surf-ready wear, the breezy shorts and tops made for a placid day by the Pacific. And some of those California-cool clothes come out each year when the Christmas icon makes time in his hectic schedule to make an ocean entrance in Capitola.

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Santa, being Santa, also makes time to call upon Seaport Village in San Diego, too, all to chat with kids and adults and anyone who needs to square things up with the all-knowing elf ahead of the holiday rush. If you like your Santa with some salty air on the side, your cheerful chance to spy the button-nosed celebrity surfside is coming right up: He'll come ashore inWith Capitola and San Diego being separated by hundreds of miles and Santa double-booking, basically?

We know that you know this, but Santa is magical, and appearing in two different cities on the same day is as easy for him as whistling for his team of reindeer or gently landing on a snowy roof. The Capitola Village event, which will feature Santa arriving by kayak, begins at noon Nov. 28, while thehappening kicks off at on the 28th at 1 o'clock.

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The whimsical fellow will be aboard"watercraft" as he rolls up, though the exact vessel Santa chooses for his San Diego engagement remains to be seen. People at both spots can pose for snapshots with Santa Claus —will feature a beach chair, while San Diego's all about the giant surfboard — and other diversions, including seasonal shopping in Capitola and a Malibu Farm snowfall at Seaport Village are on the Christmassy calendar.

Our only remaining question is this: Does Santa personally know every fish in the ocean? He must, surely, given his knowledge of everything ever and a love of a splashy and cinematic Pacific arrival.