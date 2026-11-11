California’s billionaire tax is dead – but the state’s paid a staggering price

The “billionaire tax” is officially dead. Voters rejected Proposition 40 by a wide margin, restoring hope for common-sense governance in the Golden State.

” is officially dead. Voters rejected Proposition 40 by a wide margin, restoring hope for common-sense governance in the Golden State. The “billionaire tax” is officially dead.

Voters rejected Proposition 40 by a wide margin, restoring hope for common-sense governance in the Golden State. Proposition 40 would have been the first. And it would have destroyed the startup culture that has made California’s economy the envy of the world. Voters understood that entrepreneurs would leave the state if Proposition 40 passed.

Also read California voters reject Prop 40 billionaire tax, NBC News projects

Or they would sell their companies to pay the tax, sending stocks into freefall.had already left the stateInvestors were spooked, and some remain wary of California. They know that union boss Dave Regan and other left-wing activists will try again. So will Gavin Newsom. He opposed Proposition 40 — but backed a national billionaire tax.

Look out, America. It is good to see some of California’s other billionaires engage in politics in a productive way, as well — though it should not have taken a direct threat to provoke them. Healthcare workers and supporters hold placards during a news briefing in Los Angeles, Monday, April 27, 2026, to put a Billionaire Tax on California’s ballot.

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What California needs most is not more spending on election cycles, but investment in permanent institutions that push for sensible policies and reforms. There are already several outstanding think tanks and academic institutions in California. There is room for more. There is a major public education gap — which may be why voters rejected the billionaire tax but approved other state and local taxes.

California dodged a bullet. But the battle is not over. The “billionaire tax” is officially dead. Voters rejected Proposition 40 by a wide margin, restoring hope for common-sense governance in the Golden State.

Healthcare workers and supporters hold placards during a news briefing in Los Angeles, Monday, April 27, 2026, to put a Billionaire Tax on California's ballot.