Los Angeles school officials have quietly disabled AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overview, in Google searches on school-issued devices.

by shutting its AI off on school devices, despite warnings from the company that the technology is here to stay. School district officials have apparently blocked most student access to the artificial intelligence function embedded in Google’s widely used search tool through a filter by an unidentified third-party company.

“Google’s AI Overview was temporarily suspended,” L.A. Unified School District said in a statement.

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“Though we have an open dialogue with Google, they did not play a role in these recent improvements. ”Members attend an LAUSD School Board meeting at the Los Angeles Unified School District headquarters in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.