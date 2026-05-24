California's Bet on Offshore Wind Despite Trump Administration's Opposition

California is pushing ahead with a $4.7-billion project to support wind power, even as the Trump administration pays companies to abandon offshore wind projects. Offshore wind is crucial to the state’s climate goals but faces growing risks in deep waters due to federal actions.

Suzanne Plezia, managing director of engineering services at Port of Long Beach, points toward the proposed Pier Wind project site on May 20, where floating offshore wind turbines will be assembled.

The Port of Long Beach is pushing ahead with a $4.7-billion project to support wind power even as the Trump administration pays companies to abandon offshore wind projects. California’s bet on offshore wind is important to its climate goals, aiming for 25 gigawatts by 2045, but federal actions raise risks for the floating turbines in deep waters.

Attendees of the Offshore Wind Summit in Long Beach said they remain optimistic about offshore wind’s prospects and vowed to stay the course on their plans. While the Trump administration takes extraordinary measures to halt the development of offshore wind power in the United States, Southern California is advancing a $4.7-billion plan to deploy hundreds of towering wind turbines in waters off the state’s coast.

The Port of Long Beach is a 400-acre terminal for the positioning, storage and assembly of some of the world’s largest offshore wind turbines, which would be towed north to federal wind lease areas some 20 miles off Morro and Humboldt bays. This is the second in an occasional series on the state of the energy transition in California amid opposition from the Trump administration.

California’s approach is to push forward with offshore wind preparations that fall within its jurisdiction, readying the ports and the power grid to eventually take on electricity from 1,000 turbines in federal waters





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Offshore Wind Floating Offshore Wind Turbines Turbines Deep Waters Risks California Trump Administration Federal Actions Deep Waters Risks California’S Bet On Offshore Wind Port Of Long Beach Four Elements

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