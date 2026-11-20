“If caring too much about something makes us pretentious shitheads to some people, that’s fine,” the owner shrugged.

in America’s Finest City, came under heavy fire this week on social media — after their ad for a dishwasher went viral for its list of unusually detailed questions that many people found absurd.

A job ad for a dishwasher position at Morning Glory in San Diego went viral after asking unconventional interview questions. — asks applicants to share what makes them qualified for the role — as well as detail a “moment of clarity” they had during their job search, and even come up with a title for their autobiography. Morning Glory, located in San Diego’s Little Italy, came under fire after an applicant criticized its detailed dishwasher job posting.

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“Bruh I’m applying for a dishwasher position what do you want from me? ” the poster wrote on Reddit.

“This is such a pretentious stupid restaurant in our city. I hate these questions so much. I just wanna clean shit and put it away. ” The mini-rant racked up over 4,000 “likes” and nearly 600 comments, many criticizing the restaurant’s parent company Consortium Holdings, which operates over 20 bars, restaurants, and boutique hotels throughout San Diego County.

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“Lol it’s Consortium. It’s borderline culty from top to bottom. They’re 100% about the vibes and culture not the service, work ethic or doing a good job,” one local sniped. Morning Glory’s job ad offers $18 an hour plus tips while asking applicants to share a moment of clarity from their job search.

“Yea I learned a while ago that anyone trying to get creative with job interview questions is absolutely not someone you ever want to work for,” another commenter said. Consortium’s owner and founder Arsalun Tafazoli fought back against the criticism to the job ad — noting that he started out as a dishwasher.

“Feels pretty cynical and jaded to take issue with this, but ultimately we’ve always had a pretty strong attract/repel culture, both with our internal crew and our guests, and we’re comfortable with that,” Tafazoli told“If you’re serious about making a career in our world, you generally start in the dish pit or at the host stand. My first job was as a dishwasher, and some of the greatest chefs I know started there as well,” he continued.

“The underlying argument of the criticism seems to be that washing dishes is some sort of skillless, vapid job that shouldn’t require any particular standards, ambition, or sense of purpose. Which is precisely the perception we’re trying to push back against. ” Morning Glory opened in San Diego’s Little Italy in 2019. The trendy eatery is popular for its soufflé pancakes and vibrant decor.

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It’s also received acclaim, earning aAlso known as CH Projects, Consortium Holdings was founded by Tafazoli in 2007 and operates popular San Diego eateries including Neighborhood, Polite Provisions, Youngblood, Born & Raised, Raised By Wolves, and more. The company reopened the historic Lafayette Hotel last year after a $31 million renovation.

“If caring too much about something makes us pretentious shitheads to some people, that’s fine,” he told SanDiegoVille. “We’re certainly not trying to be all things to all people. ”“But I also get how all of this can come across as a bunch of pretentious assholes taking themselves way too seriously,” he continued.

“And that’s fine too. ”A job ad for a dishwasher position at Morning Glory in San Diego went viral after asking unconventional interview questions. Morning Glory, located in San Diego's Little Italy, came under fire after an applicant criticized its detailed dishwasher job posting. Morning Glory's job ad offers $18 an hour plus tips while asking applicants to share a moment of clarity from their job search.