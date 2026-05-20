California Republicans Promote Voter ID Initiative Despite Trump's Fraud Narrative

Republicans in California are repackaging one of President Trump's core crusades, pushing for voter ID laws. They are framing the initiative as a 'common sense' measure, while Democrats want to increase penalties for violating election laws. This measure would require voters to show identification at the polls, which could potentially suppress turnout and be a barrier for low-income and disabled voters. Further, it's unclear if ballot initiatives actually turn out voters, but it was seen as something intended to activate voters and gain support in a difficult election year for Republicans.

California Republicans are pushing for voter ID laws, framing it as a 'common sense' measure , despite Trump's debunked fraud narrative . A third attempt at a ballot initiative by Assemblymember DeMaio aims to qualify for the November 2026 ballot.

This measure is intended to activate voters in a difficult election year for Republicans. However, voting rights groups argue it would create barriers and suppress turnout among low-income and disabled voters. Additional fears about election integrity have risen among Republicans since Trump's false claims of election fraud in 2020





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Republicans Voter ID President Trump Debunked Fraud Narrative 'Common Sense' Measure Voter ID Initiative Demaio President Donald Trump Ballot Initiative Election Year Republicans' Success

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Settles Trump Lawsuit With $1.8B Fund For Trump AlliesPresident Trump’s supporters have won Donald Trump’s legal fight against the Trump-controlled Justice Department. Congrats to everyone.

Read more »

Ohio Republicans blame other Ohio Republicans for Medicaid fraudRepublican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy wants to overhaul the state Medicaid system to combat unproven allegations of fraud, as GOP leaders blame Gov. Mike DeWine for a lack of oversight.

Read more »

Putin and Xi promote friendship, energy trade on heels of Trump's China visitChina's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed their friendship and growing energy trade during their Beijing visit on Wednesday, coming on the heels of

Read more »

Trump Administration Seeks Federal Access to Sensitive Voter Data in California and OregonThe Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Pasadena, California on Tuesday regarding the legality of the federal government's request for sensitive voter data in California and Oregon. The Trump administration filed suits against both states, seeking access to unredacted state voter registration rolls to ensure only citizens vote and verify proper roll maintenance. California offered public voter files without sensitive information, but the Department of Justice wanted more.

Read more »