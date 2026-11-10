California Rejects Billionaire Wealth Tax Proposition 40 Amid Deep Democratic Split

California voters defeated Proposition 40, rejecting a billionaire net worth tax. The measure failed despite support from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna, while Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed it.

California voters have decisively rejected Proposition 40, turning down a historic measure that would have imposed a one-time tax on the net worth of billionaires. The Associated Press called the race on Monday, confirming the defeat just six days after Election Day. This outcome marked a significant moment in state politics, highlighting a sharp division within the Democratic Party. The loss ends a contentious campaign that pitted leading progressive lawmakers against the state governor.

Core Details of the Failed Measure

Proposition 40 aimed to charge billionaires who resided in California as of January 1, 2026, a single tax of 5 percent of their total net worth. The revenue was scheduled to be collected in 2027. According to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office, ninety percent of the funds would have supported healthcare initiatives. The remaining portion would have been allocated to education, food assistance, and the administrative costs of running the tax.

Also read Proposition 43 rejected by California voters, AP projects

The sponsoring union, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, projected that the measure would generate approximately $100 billion for the state. However, the Legislative Analyst's Office offered a more cautious estimate. They predicted tens of billions in revenue spread over several years, alongside a potential ongoing decrease of less than $1 billion per year in state income tax collected from the wealthy.

Stakeholder Positions and Financial Dynamics

The campaign revealed a deep ideological split among California Democrats. Governor Gavin Newsom opposed the tax, arguing it would drive the state's wealthiest residents away. Newsom, who is considering a presidential run in 2028, has instead called for a federal minimum tax on the very wealthy, starting at $100 million in net worth. He stated that while he agrees with Senator Bernie Sanders on the issue of inequality, they fundamentally disagree on this specific approach.

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Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna championed the ballot initiative. Sanders endorsed the tax in a December 2025 statement posted on X, noting that the nation would not thrive when so few own so much. Khanna, representing much of Silicon Valley, called Proposition 40 the most important ballot initiative in America. Despite their support, opponents outraised supporters by about tenfold during the campaign.

Funding Sources and Economic Estimates

Building a Better California, the committee leading the opposition, raised more than $333 million. Google co-founder Sergey Brin alone contributed more than $100 million to the effort. This financial advantage played a pivotal role in the outcome. Economists also disagreed sharply on the potential economic impact. A Hoover Institution paper estimated the tax would raise about $30 billion, which is less than a third of the union's projection.

The analysis further suggested that nearly 30 percent of the tax base had already left the state. When accounting for lost income tax from billionaires departing, the paper concluded the measure's net value to the state would be negative $38.9 billion. In contrast, a National Bureau of Economic Research paper, co-written by one of the measure's drafters, estimated the tax could raise about $100 billion. It highlighted that California's billionaires currently pay about 0.2 percent of their wealth annually in state income tax.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

As of 5:14 p.m. on Monday, the Secretary of State's semi-official count showed that 5,789,026 voters, representing 52.9 percent, had rejected the measure. Meanwhile, 5,159,356 voters, or 47.1 percent, supported it. The defeat was not solely due to the financial spending. Some targeted billionaires had already made decisions about their residency. Google co-founder Larry Page had started moving away from California before the January 1 cutoff.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took a different approach. In October filings, Meta disclosed a deal in which he committed to staying in California for eight years, barring any material unforeseen circumstances. This move allowed him to retain control of the company while addressing tax concerns. If Proposition 42 passes, any future wealth tax would require voters to amend the state constitution again. Labor leaders have cast the campaign as a first step, with California Federation of Labor Unions President Lorena Gonzalez stating it shows other states they can challenge the status quo.