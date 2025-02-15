California Regulators Scrutinize Funding of Lawmaker Travel

A state audit reveals that a law requiring disclosure of major donors funding trips for California politicians has been rarely used, prompting calls for reform and increased transparency.

Regulators in California are examining ways to enhance the reporting of individuals and entities funding trips for politicians. This examination follows revelations by CalMatters, a nonprofit news organization, that a law mandating annual disclosure of major donors by trip organizers has been infrequently utilized, despite millions of dollars spent by interest groups on lawmakers' travel expenses.

The Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) conducted an audit prompted by CalMatters' findings. The audit focused on the top-spending trip organizers, most of which had not submitted disclosure forms. While the investigators concluded that these organizers adhered to the existing rules, they highlighted that the reporting threshold is excessively high. This threshold, they stated, can lead to reporting gaps, as some organizations with substantial donor activity might not meet the threshold and consequently remain exempt from disclosure.The issue of transparency in political travel has been a subject of concern for advocates who perceive it as a form of unofficial lobbying. They argue that it allows interest groups to gain privileged access to lawmakers and regulators outside of public scrutiny. To address this, the Legislature enacted a law in 2015 requiring nonprofits that regularly organize travel for elected officials to disclose any donors who contributed more than \$1,000 and accompanied officials on any portion of the trip, provided the nonprofit exceeded specific spending criteria.While many groups frequently meet the first threshold – their travel gifts to elected officials often exceeding \$10,000 or at least \$5,000 to a single official annually – almost none fulfill the second threshold. This second threshold mandates disclosure only if spending on travel, study tours, conferences, conventions, and meetings related to elected officials constitutes at least one-third of the nonprofit's total expenses, as reflected in its federal tax filings. The audit recommends transitioning to a system where trip organizers submit disclosure forms if they exceed a predetermined amount of travel payments within a given year. One commissioner expressed support for this proposal at the Thursday meeting where the findings were presented. However, any changes to the law will require legislative approval, essentially asking the beneficiaries of sponsored travel to consent to increased transparency.





