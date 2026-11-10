California ranks third most polyamorous state in the US — as a Bible Belt state takes the throuple crown

Monogamy is taking a backseat across the nation — and the Golden State is diving head first into the throuple life.

California has been crowned the third most polyamorous state in America, with Los Angeles emerging as one of the nation’s biggest hotspots forheats up across the country, with Google searches for polyamory reportedly skyrocketing by a staggering 5,000% in the past week.

While California has long been associated with alternative lifestyles, it turns out the state’s residents aren’t quite as adventurous as their counterparts in two surprising states: Texas and Florida. While California has long been associated with alternative lifestyles, it turns out the state’s residents aren’t quite as adventurous as their counterparts in two surprising states: Texas and Florida. But, California accounts for 7.19% of the site’s roughly 15,000 users, putting it in third place nationwide.

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Meanwhile, Los Angeles landed in seventh place among US cities, accounting for 1.04% of users — proving that Hollywood’s complicated love triangles aren’t necessarily confined to the silver screen. Just last week, West Hollywood officials unanimously approved a new domestic partnership registry allowing three or more consenting adults to formally register their relationships with the city.

The groundbreaking measure offers certain rights, including hospital visitation and additional tenant protections, but does not grant the same legal rights as marriage or state-recognized domestic partnerships. Texas claimed the undisputed polyamory crown, blowing past the competition with 10.08% of all Sister Wives signups, the dating site revealed.

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Boosted by a booming singles scene and over 14,800 monthly searches, two Texas metros cracked the top five: Houston strutted into third place with 1.86% of users, while Dallas landed fifth with 1.25%. Not to be outdone by Southern hospitality, Florida snagged second place accounting for 7.4% of users.

The Sunshine State’s nightlife spots proved to be hotbeds for romantic sharing, with Tampa coming in at the 13th most polyamorous city in the country with 0.66% of users, and Jacksonville right behind it at 14th, with 0.65% of users. When it comes to individual cities, however, Georgia’s capital reigns supreme.

Atlanta took home the number one spot, accounting for a whopping 2.09% of all users — backed by local Facebook poly groups boasting over 4,000 members and local surveys showing 28% of daters are open to ditching traditional romances, according to Sister Wives. New York City claimed second place among US cities with the most interest in polyamory, accounting for 1.95% of users, driving New York state to fifth place finish overall.

Vermont came in dead last in the rankings, mustering a meager 0.12% of users. Up there, it seems three might be an unwelcome crowd. While California has long been associated with alternative lifestyles, it turns out the state's residents aren't quite as adventurous as their counterparts in two surprising states: Texas and Florida.