CA District Attorneys Sue to Block Newsom's 548 Death Sentence Commutations

LA and Orange County prosecutors file emergency suits against Governor Newsom's commutation of 548 death row sentences to life without parole, citing parole risks.

Los Angeles District Attorney Michelle Hochman and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer launched coordinated legal challenges on Thursday to block Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners in California. The attorneys general argue that life without parole sentences do not guarantee permanent imprisonment and pose a future risk of parole eligibility for inmates currently on death row. This opposition comes as the Governor proceeds with a historic executive action that has sparked intense debate across the state's legal and political landscape.

Hochman stated that her office is fully supporting the legal challenge against the blanket commutation filed by the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation. This organization was established by former Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and represents the primary legal opposition to the governor's executive action. Spitzer added that his office is specifically asking the State Supreme Court to block the proposed commutations involving inmates from his jurisdiction, emphasizing the urgency of halting the policy shift.

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Spitzer emphasized that the legal filing, scheduled for Monday, will argue that the governor is asking the court to overturn its own previous decisions that affirmed these death cases. The district attorneys contend that the executive branch cannot unilaterally alter the finality of judicial death sentences without facing significant constitutional and statutory hurdles. They believe this move undermines the integrity of the judicial sentencing process and sets a dangerous precedent for executive power.

A central argument from the prosecutors is that life sentences no longer guarantee that death row prisoners will spend the rest of their lives in prison. Hochman pointed to the 1996 convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez as a critical precedent. A jury originally gave them life without the possibility of parole for 30 years until the State Legislature changed the rules, granting them parole eligibility later on.

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The State Legislature subsequently gave the Menendez brothers the possibility of parole, demonstrating that legislative bodies can alter sentencing rules for life-without-parole sentences at any moment. Hochman noted that while the Legislature cannot touch a death sentence to create parole eligibility, the same flexibility exists for life-without-parole sentences under current law. This legal distinction forms the core of the prosecution's argument that commuted sentences are not as permanent as the Governor claims.

Nearly 40% of the 548 prisoners on death row could have their sentences commuted through the governor's action because they are serving single felony sentences. The remaining prisoners would need the State Supreme Court's approval for their sentences to be changed from death to life imprisonment. This split creates a complex legal landscape where some inmates may see changes immediately while others await judicial review, adding layers of procedural complexity to the ongoing battle.

Family members of people killed by death row inmates spoke at Thursday's news conference, sharing harrowing details of their loved ones' murders to oppose the governor's plan. Faye Jenkins testified that perpetrators tortured her daughter and forced her Marine son-in-law to watch while the assault occurred. She described how they stomped and beat her son-in-law so severely that he had shoe prints on his back, illustrating the brutal nature of the crimes for which these inmates were sentenced.

Steve Herr, father of Army veteran Sam Herr, recounted the traumatic discovery of his son's head on what would have been Sam's 27th birthday. Daniel Wozniak was convicted in 2015 of killing Herr and his friend Julie Kibuishi more than five years after the murders. Prosecutors stated Wozniak had been deeply in debt and schemed to kill Herr to steal $50,000 saved from his service in Afghanistan, a motive that underscores the premeditated nature of the violence.

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The families urged Governor Newsom not to commute the death sentences while legal challenges to the plan were underway. Their testimony highlighted the emotional toll of potential parole hearings and the fear that the commuted sentences might one day result in the release of their loved ones' killers. The collective voice of these families adds a profound human dimension to the legal and political dispute, emphasizing the real-world impact of policy decisions.

Newsom previously posted on his office website that the decision to commute every California death sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole was among the most difficult of his political career. He stated that he takes this action because he firmly believes state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values. This stance reflects a broader ideological shift in the state's approach to capital punishment and criminal justice reform.

NBC Los Angeles repeatedly reached out to the governor's office for comment on the proposed commutations but did not receive a response. The legal battle is now set to play out in the State Supreme Court, where prosecutors argue the executive overreach threatens the integrity of the judicial sentencing process. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for criminal justice policy not just in California but across the nation.