California prosecutors and victim advocates are opposing Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to commute 548 death sentences to life without parole, arguing the move bypasses individual case reviews and undermines voter intent.

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Gavin Newsom’s blanket commutation of all 548 death row sentences, arguing the move overrides the will of voters, bypasses individual case reviews and could eventually open a legal pathway to freedom for convicted killers.justified his blanket commutation of 548 death sentences to life without parole by arguing that reviewing cases individually would create"two classes of murder victims," a rationale victims' advocates and at least one district attorney called"morally offensive.

Also read Trump to target Newsom's plan to commute California death sentences in DOJ remarks

" Modoc County District Attorney Nina Salarno said Newsom's sweeping action denied the loved ones of murder victims any voice in the clemency process. "I found it really offensive as a victim myself, and my other victims," Salarno told Fox News Digital from Washington, D. C., where she and fellow advocates met with President Donald Trump this week. "There should be individual scrutiny. The individual victims should have a voice.

And that's what he has avoided by doing a blanket commutation.

" CALIFORNIA PROSECUTORS SLAM NEWSOM'S DEATH ROW COMMUTATIONS, ACCUSE GOVERNOR OF PUTTING 'POLITICS OVER PEOPLE'"The blanket commutation on a moral level as a victim I find very offensive, but I find the whole thing offensive to our entire rule of law," she added. Topo Padilla, president of Crime Victims United, a nonprofit that advocates for stricter laws against violent offenders, noted that California voters have repeatedly upheld the death penalty at the ballot box, including approving a 2016 measure aimed at speeding up executions.

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"Here's a guy who throws rocks about kings and protests throughout the streets," Padilla said, referring to Newsom's past criticisms of Trump. "I will promise you, this is a move that is looked at and viewed as a king. He is trampling on the voters.

"to seek the death penalty for child murderers and expedite federal executions as victims’ relatives spoke out at the Justice Department against Newsom's order. Lieutenant Sam Robinson, a public information officer at San Quentin State Prison, knocks on the door to the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California's Death Row in San Quentin, Calif. , on Dec. 29, 2015.

"Gavin Newsom and the radical left look at these heinous acts, and their sympathy is not for the children and their parents, but for the monsters who extinguished innocent young lives," Trump said. "He stood with the murderers and child slayers. ""Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, you take politics out of this," he said. "The president of the United States stood up and sounded the alarm.

And I hope the country hears it.

" Newsom's office referred Fox News Digital to news release from Monday featuring victims and survivors who support his decision. President Donald Trump approaches, Gloria Vega, daughter of murdered Palm Springs police officer Jose"Gil" Vega, at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. , on Nov. 23, 2026, as he criticizes California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners.

"As a member of the clergy, I believe that all life is sacred. I also believe in the possibility of redemption. Because of this, I oppose the death penalty," said Rabbi Suzanne Singer, the sister of Michele Reiner and sister-in-law of famed film director Rob Reiner, who were both stabbed to death in December 2025 inside their Los Angeles home.

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"As a civilized nation, it is barbaric that we still subject people to die at the hands of the state. I am so grateful to Governor Newsom for commuting the death sentences that have been imposed in our state. This is true proof of his moral character.

" On Nov. 16, a coalition of roughly 30 county district attorneys, law enforcement groups, victims' rights advocates and grieving families filed a petition with the California Supreme Court seeking to MICHAEL RUIZ: DA IDENTIFIES 49 LOCAL KILLERS SLATED FOR NEWSOM'S DEATH ROW CLEMENCY — AND THEIR CRIMES. Even though California has not carried out an execution since 2006, Padilla noted that the death sentence itself provides essential legal validation and finality for grieving families, a loss he knows firsthand.

"The fact of the matter is the law is the law," Padilla said. "It's like changing the innings in a baseball game, changing from nine to seven retroactively, going back going, 'I know you won that game, but we're going to make it seven innings and now you lost.

'"The fight is also deeply personal for Salarno, whose older sister, Catina Rose Salarno, was murdered in 1979 on her first day at the University of the Pacific by her former high school boyfriend, Steven Burns. Following the tragedy, Salarno's mother, Harriet, founded Crime Victims United.

"Look, my sister's never coming back, and I understand that," Padilla added. "But I have to accept that she was murdered, like these families have to accept that their loved ones were. And we have to trust the justice system. And now it's been taken away from them.

And that's where I think the real issue comes. "