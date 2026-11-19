A coalition of 30 county prosecutors and victim families petitions the California Supreme Court to block Governor Gavin Newsom from commuting 548 death sentences to life without parole before he leaves office.

A coalition comprising 30 county prosecutors, local law enforcement agencies, and families of crime victims has formally petitioned the California Supreme Court to halt Governor Gavin Newsom's initiative to reduce hundreds of death sentences to life without parole.

The group argues that the outgoing governor bypassed essential procedural requirements when issuing the mass commutation order for 548 state prisoners. This legal challenge arrives as Newsom prepares to leave office on January 3, with the commutations needing final approval before that deadline.

Legal Mechanics of Commutation Authority

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Under California state law, the governor possesses clear authority to commute death sentences, a power that several legal experts confirm is not subject to individualized assessment for each inmate. The petition filed by the coalition contends that Newsom violated specific statutory steps by failing to provide formal notice to prosecutors prior to his announcement on November 5. Critics assert that the governor skipped the bureaucratic choreography that typically precedes such executive actions, particularly regarding so-called twice-convicted felons who constitute the majority of those on death row.

Prosecutors Allegations Against Governor Newsom

The filing, spearheaded by the Criminal Justice Legal Foundation, argues that Newsom's decision was a categorical determination based on his general opposition to capital punishment rather than an evaluation of individual crime circumstances. The petition states that the governor disregarded the histories of offenders, their conduct during incarceration, and the views of victims and district attorneys. The coalition characterizes this mass mercy as an abuse of power and a disregard for the law, asserting that only the state Supreme Court can stop the maneuver before the governor exits the governorship.

Expert Legal Defense of Executive Power

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Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley Law School, dismissed the legal challenge as frivolous, stating that the California Constitution and penal code do not require individualized determinations for commutations. UC Berkeley law professor Elisabeth Semel joined him in criticizing the prosecutors' understanding of the law, suggesting they either misunderstood the governor's actions or the legal framework. They emphasized that while four justices must approve commutations for inmates with additional felony convictions, the governor is not required to review each case individually when he initiates the order himself.

Political Implications and Future Steps

The commutation plan comes amid speculation that Governor Gavin Newsom is considering a run for the U.S. presidency in 2028, with the move seen as a strategic signal to the nation regarding his stance on criminal justice. The state Supreme Court must now review the petition to determine if it will block the commutations, a decision that will occur before the end of the current legislative session. The outcome will define the immediate fate of over 500 condemned inmates and potentially impact the political landscape for the upcoming election cycle.