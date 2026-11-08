California Proposition 45 Fails, Rejecting Overhaul of Environmental Law

California voters have rejected Proposition 45, a measure backed by business and real estate groups intended to expedite housing and clean energy projects by reforming the California Environmental Quality Act. The initiative failed with 55.7% voting against it, drawing opposition from residents in major population centers who expressed concern over protections for air, water, and natural resources.

Construction workers build a home at a new development in July 2025 in Richmond, Calif. Proposition 45, a measure backed by business, real estate and renewable energy groups that was intended to speed construction of housing, clean energy and other projects by overhauling one of California’s landmark environmental laws has failed.

The Associated Press called the race Saturday evening, as it trailed by 1.1 million votes — 55.7% to 45.3% with 76% of the vote counted. Prop 45 needed a simple majority to pass. Although it was leading in the Central Valley and many inland counties, the measure was failing in the state’s main population centers: Los Angeles County and the Bay Area, by roughly 60%-40%, and trailing, albeit more narrowly, in San Diego and Sacramento counties.

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“Californians have sent a clear message to corporate developers, utilities and data center builders that they will not stand for a broad assault at the ballot box on state law protecting our air, water and natural resources,” said Woody Little a spokesman for the No on Prop 45 campaign. Supporters said they were trying to cut bureaucracy to increase affordability.

“This election has come to an end, but the journey is far from over,” said Jennifer Barrera, president and CEO of the California Chamber of Commerce. “There’s simply no path forward that doesn’t begin with establishing clear and consistent rules for building the essentials of a prosperous future. We will continue to advocate for reform that’s both comprehensive and consequential, and we will hold elected officials accountable for whether they take action that makes a difference.

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” Proposition 45 was designed to overhaul one of California’s most powerful environmental laws — the California Environmental Quality Act, commonly known as CEQA. It would have set a 365-day limit on environmental reviews for a wide range of projects, including housing subdivisions, apartments, new water supplies, desalination plants, forest thinning to reduce wildfire risk, senior housing, student housing, roads, bridges, public transit, hospitals, medical centers, broadband internet, solar farms, wind farms and battery storage facilities.

Supporters said red tape and frivolous CEQA lawsuits — some by labor unions demanding that builders use union workers and others by NIMBY neighbors — have caused needless delay and driven up construction costs across the state for years.

“We drafted Proposition 45 with full knowledge that the road ahead wouldn’t be easy,” Barrera said, “that the defenders of the broken status quo would do anything — and say anything — to protect their exclusive leverage over the permitting process for housing, clean energy, water, and public works. ” Critics said the measure went too far and could be used to fast-track polluting industries, logging operations and data centers.

They built much of the campaign’s final two months around the data center issue, while supporters disagreed and said it would not apply to data centers. Opponents also cited a Legislative Analyst’s Office report saying it could cost local governments statewide up to $100 million a year at first as they struggled to meet the new timelines.

“We can have progress and safeguard our environment at the same time,” Little said. “We know this fight is not over. We will continue to fight to maintain the integrity of the California Environmental Quality Act in the state legislature, and work to build a more affordable California.

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” Prop 45 was endorsed by business groups, including the Bay Area Council and California Business Roundtable; clean energy organizations, including the California Wind Energy Association and Large-Scale Solar Association; and several social justice groups such as the California-Hawaii NAACP and the California League of United Latin American Citizens , along with some housing groups such as the California Council for Affordable Housing. It was opposed by the California Democratic Party, the League of Women Voters of California, and dozens of environmental groups, including the American Lung Association and Sierra Club California, along with the California Federation of Labor Unions.

Supporters raised $38.6 million through Oct. 22, much of it from groups like the California Building Industry Association. Opponents raised $31 million, with the largest donor being Wendy Schmidt, wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. CEQA has been one of the most influential environmental laws in California for half a century. Former Gov.

Ronald Reagan signed it in 1970. The law requires state and local agencies to study the effects significant new projects will have on wildlife, noise, air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, traffic and other factors. The studies create an environmental impact report, and developers must offset or reduce impacts. Last year, Newsom signed bills from Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, and Sen.

Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, to waive or streamline CEQA to more quickly build housing in already developed urban areas, and for other projects including farmworker housing, daycare centers, food banks and plants to build semiconductors, biotechnology and nanotechnology on land zoned for industrial uses.