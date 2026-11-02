Prop 39 Campaign Targets 100,000 Rejected Mail Ballots With New ID Verification Rules

Voters face a choice on Prop 39, which mandates government IDs for ballots. The measure aims to boost election trust but faces opposition over costs and access.

California voters face a critical decision on Proposition 39, a measure that would fundamentally alter the state's electoral landscape by requiring election officials to verify U.S. citizenship and mandate government-issued identification to cast a ballot.

The Yes campaign emphasizes that the proposal addresses a significant administrative failure by replacing unreliable signature verification with a simpler four-digit ID number system for mail-in voting.

Also read Your last-minute guide to Proposition 5: Changing how recall elections work

This change aims to prevent the more than 100,000 mail ballots that were rejected in the last election due to signature mismatches, ensuring that eligible voters have their votes counted accurately.

Supporters describe this mechanism as a necessary common-sense solution intended to prevent voter fraud and significantly boost public confidence in the integrity of California elections by ensuring that every vote is cast by a verified U.S. citizen.

A recent poll conducted by the University of California, San Diego's Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections revealed that 13 percent of Democratic voters, 17 percent of Republican voters, and 16 percent of independent voters have expressed less confidence in the election system over the past two years.

Advocates for the measure argue that declining trust is not a partisan issue but a fundamental democracy challenge that requires a bipartisan solution to ensure that elections are perceived as secure and accurate by all demographics.

Advertisement

The Legislative Analyst's Office has estimated that the implementation of Proposition 39 could impose annual costs on the state ranging from tens of millions of dollars to the low hundreds of millions.

However, proponents counter that this cost estimate is wildly inaccurate because it fails to account for potential savings achieved through improved accuracy in voter rolls, reduced postage costs, and decreased printing expenses for mail ballots.

The campaign asserts that these operational efficiencies will ultimately save taxpayer money while simultaneously restoring faith in the democratic process across the state.

Critics characterize Proposition 39 as an extension of the stalled Save America Act promoted by the Republican Party and a response to unfounded claims by Donald Trump regarding noncitizen voting in the 2020 election.

Opponents argue that the measure is designed to suppress voter participation by creating additional barriers to the ballot box and point out that California already verifies citizenship during the registration process.

They warn that the administrative burden of verifying IDs and collecting the required four-digit codes for mail ballots could create logistical challenges for local election officials and potentially disenfranchise voters.

In response to concerns about disenfranchisement, the Yes campaign argues that requiring identification has not reduced air travel in the United States and that voter participation has actually increased in states with similar laws.

Advertisement

The campaign further notes that Proposition 39 does not require voters to provide documents proving citizenship to the government, as that is prohibited under federal law, but instead holds officials accountable for checking existing databases.

Additionally, the measure includes a curing process for voters who may transpose numbers or use outdated ID digits, ensuring that no valid vote is discarded due to minor clerical errors.

While opponents maintain that the current signature verification system, despite its flaws, is sufficient and that the new ID requirements are redundant for most eligible citizens, the campaign insists that the current system is failing many voters.

They highlight a 2022 report by the Transparency Foundation that showed an appalling lack of consistency in the signature checking process on mail-in ballots across many counties.

The Yes campaign contends that Proposition 39 is the bipartisan alternative to implementing voter ID in a balanced way without placing burdens on voters, with the singular goal of improving trust and confidence in elections.

They believe that California should lead the nation by adopting a model that resolves the crisis of public trust through widely supported election integrity reforms rather than conspiracy theories.

Ultimately, the measure seeks to standardize identity verification for both in-person and mail voting, creating a uniform system that aims to balance security with accessibility for all registered voters in the state.

The debate continues as voters weigh the potential costs and administrative changes against the promise of a more transparent and trusted electoral process for future elections.