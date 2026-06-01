California Primary Races in LA and Governor's Contest Defined by Uncertainty and Outsider Candidates

The California primary election on Tuesday features uncertain outcomes in the Los Angeles mayoral race and the governor's contest. Outsider candidates like Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton are challenging the Democratic establishment amid voter concerns over homelessness, fires, and economic recovery.

California's upcoming primary election on Tuesday is marked by significant uncertainty in the state's two major races: the Los Angeles mayoral contest and the California gubernatorial race.

In the governor's race, former Fox News personality and British political adviser Steve Hilton, a Republican, is urging his party to consolidate behind him to secure a place in the November general election alongside two Democrats. His main concern is a "doomsday scenario" where only Democratic candidates advance to the runoff, which he argues would depress Republican turnout and adversely affect down-ballot races for Congress and the state legislature.

Hilton has publicly appealed to his chief Republican rival, Sheriff Chad Bianco, to withdraw from the race to avoid splitting the GOP vote. The Democratic field includes prominent figures such as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, both vying for one of the two spots in the November election.

Mail voting began in early May, but as of Sunday, only 15% of voters had returned their ballots, leaving ample opportunity for a last-minute shift in voter preferences. A University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, indicates a tight three-way race among Becerra, Steyer, and Hilton, with no candidate holding a statistically significant lead among the 1,351 likely voters surveyed between May 19 and May 24.

In Los Angeles, the nonpartisan mayoral race features incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, facing a crowded field that includes philanthropist and former tech executive Rick Caruso, who is spending heavily, and City Councilman Joe Buscaino. Also notable is actor and reality television star Spencer Pratt, a registered Republican who has received a nod of approval from former President Donald Trump.

Pratt, who lost his home in the January 2025 wildfires, has centered his campaign on the city's recovery and response to the fires. He has criticized Bass's leadership, stating, "We can't give up on LA," and "We've got to fight.

" Bass, meanwhile, has highlighted a reduction in homelessness during her tenure, though encampments remain widespread, and she has faced scrutiny for her absence from the city during the initial outbreak of the fires. A Berkeley poll shows Bass statistically tied with Caruso and Pratt, reflecting a volatile electorate concerned about public safety, housing affordability, and basic city services, which have deteriorated in recent years.

Many residents express a sense that the Democratic Party has abandoned them, articulating a desire for change. Both races reflect broader political dynamics in California, a solidly blue state where the Democratic Party's dominance is being challenged by deep-seated voter dissatisfaction. The gubernatorial contest is the most open in a generation due to term limits preventing Governor Gavin Newsom from running again. The large field of over 50 candidates includes Republicans, Democrats, and independents, creating a complex electoral landscape.

In Los Angeles, the combination of high crime, a persistent homelessness crisis, and the slow pace of post-pandemic economic recovery has fueled anti-incumbent sentiment. Pratt's outsider candidacy, bolstered by his celebrity and personal connection to the wildfire tragedy, has resonated with some voters who feel the political establishment has failed them.

Similarly, Hilton's strategy to unite Republicans aims to prevent a Democratic sweep of the top-two primary system, which could marginalize the GOP in the general election and impact down-ballot contests. With low early mail-in voting rates, the final days of the campaign are critical for candidates to mobilize supporters and persuade undecided voters in what appears to be a closely contested sprint to the primary





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California Primary Los Angeles Mayor Steve Hilton Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Xavier Becerra Tom Steyer Governor's Race Top-Two Primary Republican Unity Homelessness Wildfires Election Uncertainty

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