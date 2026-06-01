California Primary Races Confronted by Outsider Candidates and Voter Uncertainty

The upcoming California primary features tight gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral contests, with outsiders like Steve Hilton and Spencer Pratt challenging the Democratic establishment amid low mail voting returns and deep voter concerns over homelessness and economic decline.

California is heading into a primary election with key races marked by uncertainty and a surge of outsider candidates aiming to break the state's longstanding Democratic dominance.

In the high-profile gubernatorial contest, former Fox News personality and political advisor Steve Hilton is urging Republican voters to consolidate behind his candidacy as he competes for one of two November ballot spots alongside two Democrats: billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer and former U.S. Representative Xavier Becerra. Hilton has expressed serious concerns about a potential 'doomsday scenario' where both Democrats advance, which he warns would suppress Republican turnout down the ballot.

He has publicly appealed to his main Republican rival, Sheriff Chad Bianco, to withdraw, arguing that an all-Democratic general election would be catastrophic for the GOP's prospects across the state. Mail voting commenced in early May, but as of Sunday, only about 15% of voters had returned their ballots, indicating a large portion of the electorate may decide in the final days.

The Los Angeles mayoral race is similarly volatile, with the incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass facing a crowded field that includes Councilman Rick Caruso, developer and philanthropist Melvin Wasserman, and Republican reality television personality Spencer Pratt. Pratt, who lost his home in the devastating Palisades Fire, has centered his campaign on the city's recovery and perceived governance failures.

He has gained notable traction, partly due to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, though he claims his focus is purely local. A recent UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, co-sponsored by The Los Angeles Times, shows Bass in a tight cluster with Caruso and Pratt, with no candidate holding a statistically significant lead among 1,351 likely voters polled between May 19 and May 24. Voter sentiment appears to be driven by frustration over quality-of-life issues.

Many residents cite worsening homelessness, with encampments and rows of RVs a common sight, and a sense that basic city services-from street repairs to functioning streetlights-are deteriorating. Critics argue that the Democratic establishment has "completely abandoned" neighborhoods like Boyle Heights.

Meanwhile, Bass points to reductions in homelessness but acknowledges persistent challenges, and she faces scrutiny over her absence during the initial response to the Palisades Fire while on a presidential delegation to Ghana. The economic landscape is also a major factor, with Hollywood production fleeing to cheaper locations and downtown office vacancies remaining high after pandemic closures.

In the governor's race, over 50 candidates are vying to replace term-limited Gavin Newsom, with high costs of living-gas, utilities, taxes-central to the debate. Steyer's campaign strategist noted the race's extreme closeness, saying, "It's three candidates for two spots, every possession counts," highlighting the unpredictable nature of this primary





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California Primary Steve Hilton Tom Steyer Xavier Becerra Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Los Angeles Mayoral Race Governor's Race Outsider Candidates Homelessness High Costs

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