California Primary Nears with Outsiders Challenging Democratic Grip

The California primary election approaches with notable uncertainty in the gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral races. Steve Hilton warns of a 'doomsday' all-Democratic ballot while Spencer Pratt taps into voter frustration over homelessness and disaster recovery. Polls show tight contests with many voters still undecided.

California's upcoming primary election on Tuesday has intensified the competitive races for governor and Los Angeles mayor, with outsider candidates challenging the state's long-standing Democratic leadership.

In the governor's race, former Fox News host and British political adviser Steve Hilton is urging Republican unity to avoid a scenario where only Democrats advance to the November ballot. Hilton is pressing his main Republican rival, Sheriff Chad Bianco, to withdraw, fearing an all-Democratic general election would suppress Republican turnout and affect down-ballot contests.

Meanwhile, Democrats Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra are leading the pack among a crowded field of over 50 candidates, as Governor Gavin Newsom is term-limited. Mail voting began in early May, but only about 15% of ballots had been returned by Sunday, leaving room for last-minute shifts





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California Primary Steve Hilton Spencer Pratt Karen Bass Tom Steyer Xavier Becerra Los Angeles Mayoral Race Governor's Race Democratic Establishment Republican Unity

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