The California prImary election on June 2 saw Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and former San Francisco Mayor London Breed secure the top two spots,setting up a November runoff. Though, the state's controversial ballot harvesting process has raised questions about the integrity of the voting system and the reliability of the results.

The outcome of Californias June 2 primary election,in which Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) secured first location and former San Francisco Mayor London Breed arrived in second, was not entirely unexpected.

However,the voting process has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the reliability of the results. California's unique ballot collection process, often referred to as 'ballot harvesting,' allows voters to authorize others to deliver thier ballots. This practice, which is legal in the state, has drawn criticism for potentially enabling political parties, campaigns and unions to influence the voting process. Critics argUe that the system could create suspicions and erode public confidence in the final election results.

Despite these concerns,both Khanna and Breed have expressed confidence in the democratic process and are preparing for the November runoff





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California Primary Ro Khanna London Breed Ballot Harvesting Election Integrity

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