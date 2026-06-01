California Primary Election and Carbon Market Overhaul

Update on primary election vote counting processes and the controversial approval of a carbon market overhaul that may redirect billions to oil refineries.

With the primary election tomorrow, California voters are preparing to cast their ballots by the Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline. Early data shows that as of Monday morning, about 10% of registered voters in Los Angeles County have already voted, combining mail-in and in-person tallies.

Statewide turnout stands at 16%, with Republicans returning more pre-election ballots at 21% compared to 16% for Democrats, despite Democrats outnumbering Republicans nearly two to one. After polls close, updates will come every 15 minutes through early Wednesday, with additional counts scheduled on multiple days through June 26. The final tally will not be known until June 9, the last day for ballots postmarked by June 2 to arrive at county offices.

This extended timeline reflects the increasing reliance on mail-in voting, which has slowed the counting process. In November 2004, over 80% of votes were counted within two days of Election Day, with only 32.6% voting by mail. By June 2022, about 50% were counted in two days, with over 90% voting by mail. In November 2024, 66% were counted in two days, with 81% by mail.

Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Foundation, highlighted the bottleneck caused by hand-delivered mail-in ballots on Election Day, calling it the pig in the python effect. She explained that envelopes turned in on Election Day require careful processing that cannot begin until after the polls close, delaying overall certification. As counties work through these ballots, which account for up to a quarter of all votes cast, other necessary tasks for certifying results are delayed.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, California air regulators approved a contentious overhaul of the state's carbon market on Friday, despite objections from environmental groups, key lawmakers, and three board members. The California Air Resources Board voted 10-0 to adopt changes to its cap-and-invest program after two days of hearings, including a full day of public comments. The overhaul followed intensive lobbying by the oil industry and pressure from Governor Gavin Newsom's administration to keep refineries operating amid rising gas prices.

The new program could steer billions of dollars in free pollution permits to oil refineries and other major polluters. The Legislative Analyst's Office projects that quarterly auction revenue for state climate programs will drop from roughly $4 billion per year to about $2 billion under the new rules. This shortfall could effectively zero out programs that lawmakers fought to fund last year, including affordable housing, public transit, drinking water in low-income communities, and pollution monitoring in the most polluted neighborhoods.

The governor's office praised the measure as a compromise balancing economic uncertainty with climate goals, while noting that refinery closures and the Iran-Israel war have driven average California gas prices above $6 per gallon. The approval sets up a potential budget fight in Sacramento as lawmakers grapple with reduced funding for climate initiatives





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