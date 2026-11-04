California Polytechnic Students Survive Spain Train Crash

Washington state students Leah Silver-Fajardo and Austin Hartman, attending California Polytechnic State University, were severely injured in a high-speed train crash in Spain on October 28, 2026, that killed 69 people. The pair face long recoveries as families provide support.

Two students from Washington state attending California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo were severely injured in a high-speed train crash in Spain on October 28, 2026. The collision occurred near Yebenes in Toledo province, Spain, resulting in the deaths of 69 other passengers.

Leah Silver-Fajardo, a junior from Seattle who had just celebrated her 21st birthday, and her friend Austin Hartman survived the disaster with extensive injuries. Silver-Fajardo had been studying abroad in Florence, Italy, before traveling to Spain for a day trip to Seville with Hartman.

Also read Two California college students injured in deadly train crash in Spain

Communication Failure Causes Collision

The train accident was triggered by a critical failure in the communication system between train controllers and drivers. This technical malfunction led to controllers issuing a green light signal to one train while another train was already stopped on the same tracks.

Investigators are examining how this specific error allowed two trains to converge on the same section of rail line. The crash occurred during peak travel hours, amplifying the severity of the collision and the number of casualties involved.

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Survivors Face Severe Injuries

Silver-Fajardo suffered multiple life-threatening injuries including a broken knee, a fractured pelvis, multiple broken ribs, bruised lungs, as well as scrapes and burns. Her stepmother, Chernin, described the physical toll on her student in a GoFundMe bio, expressing profound gratitude that she is still alive.

Hartman sustained equally traumatic injuries, including multiple fractures to his pelvis, hip, femur, humerus, ribs, and lumbar vertebrae. He also faced facial lacerations and orthopedic injuries that require extensive medical intervention. He is not expected to return to the United States for at least two months while he undergoes multiple surgeries in Spain.

Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

When the accident happened, Silver-Fajardo's family missed initial phone calls from the embassy, leaving them in the dark for five or six hours. Silver-Fajardo's peers studying in Florence actively searched hospitals near the crash site to locate her, displaying remarkable resilience in their efforts to find their friend.

Hartman's mother has already traveled overseas to Spain to assist with his care and support. Both families have established GoFundMe campaigns to help cover the high costs of medical treatment, travel expenses, and living costs during their extended recovery periods in Spain.

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Long-Term Impact on Students

Both students face months of rehabilitation and long-term physical challenges. Silver-Fajardo could be several months away from being medically cleared to return to the United States. Hartman's recovery will also be lengthy, requiring multiple surgical procedures before he can even consider travel.

The widespread support received by the families has been described as incredible, with messages of compassion arriving from across the country and even from individuals in Spain. The fundraising efforts aim to help these young adults reclaim the futures that were so suddenly interrupted by the disaster.