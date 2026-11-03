California Politicians Election Day Fashion Styles Reviewed by Stylists

Celebrity stylists review the Election Day outfits of Xavier Becerra, Nithya Raman, and Karen Bass, revealing a clear winner in the political fashion contest.

California voters faced a stark contrast in political presentation on Election Day, as key candidates opted for vastly different sartorial approaches that sparked debate among fashion experts. While Mayor Karen Bass cast her ballot early on Sunday, November 3, 2026, gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra and mayoral contender Nithya Raman voted later in the week, each drawing sharp commentary from industry professionals.

Phillip Bloch Scores Becerra At Five Out Of Ten

Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra and his wife Dr. Carolina Reyes voted at the Belle Cooledge Community Center in Sacramento on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Becerra chose a relaxed ensemble consisting of an olive green sweater, baggy faded blue jeans, and black Adidas sneakers. Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch gave this look a mediocre score of five out of ten, noting that the candidate appeared to be appealing to grassroots voters rather than making a fashion statement.

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Bloch suggested that the politician deliberately left the glitz and glamour of the red carpet at home to connect with everyday constituents. However, the stylist could not resist criticizing the specific choices, stating that the outfit did not look like it came from high-end retailers like Rodeo Drive. He quipped that the mediocre sweater lacked the polish expected for such a significant civic occasion.

Jessy Cain Awards Becerra Dismal Three Out Of Ten Score

Los Angeles-based fashion stylist and interior designer Jessy Cain was even less impressed with the gubernatorial hopeful's attire, handing him a dismal score of three out of ten. Cain told The Post that she wanted to see more polish for Election Day, arguing that the combination of a chunky, muted green sweater and light-wash jeans felt too casual for the event.

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Although Cain expressed a general fondness for classic Levi's jeans on men, she felt this particular combination lacked the specialness required for the moment. Her critique aligned with Bloch's assessment that the outfit was underwhelming, highlighting a disconnect between the candidate's visual presentation and the gravity of the election.

Nithya Raman Wins Style Vote Despite Criticism

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman voted at the Silverlake Community Church in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, accompanied by her husband Vali Chandrasekaran and their children Karna and Kaveri. Raman wore a long black sleeve top, an orange wrap-around skirt, and black boots. Bloch awarded her a seven out of ten, praising her effort to put together a deliberate outfit rather than simply throwing on random clothing.

Cain agreed that Raman deserved the top spot in the style vote, though she awarded a six out of ten. She appreciated the thought put into the ensemble, particularly the boots and the neckline of the top. However, she criticized the color combination, noting that the orange and black pairing felt too much like a Halloween costume.

Mayor Karen Bass Draws Mixed Reviews From Experts

Mayor Karen Bass was the first of the three to vote, casting her ballot on Sunday, November 3, 2026, at the Korea Town YMCA. She opted for a business casual look featuring a black top, black pants, a camel suit jacket, and Adidas sneakers. Bloch gave her a respectable six out of ten, praising the fit of her clothes and describing her look as a practical worker's wardrobe that suited her coloring, despite acknowledging she is not a style girl.

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Cain offered a more critical view, giving Bass a score of four and a half out of ten. While she liked the black base and the California cool vibe of the Adidas sneakers, she felt the blazer looked tired and the color did not enhance the overall look. Cain suggested that a winter white suit would have looked significantly more chic and pulled together, concluding that Raman remained the clear winner of the day.