California police make arrest in nasty parking lot brawl outside Levi's Stadium

Viral video from the 49ers-Raiders parking lot brawl at Levi's Stadium led to a felony assault arrest of San Jose man Stephen Ramirez, police said.

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Stephen Ramirez, 32, of San Jose, was arrested on felony assault under PC 245 and had an outstanding warrant, Santa Clara police said in a post on Facebook. PC 245 in the California Penal Code is a charge administered to a person accused of committing assault on another person with a deadly weapon or another instrument to produce great bodily harm.

Also read 49ers and Raiders fans ejected, arrested after fights at Levi's Stadium: 'We gotta be better'

A California man, identified by Santa Clara police as Stephen Ramirez, was arrested in connection to the parking lot fight outside Levi's Stadium.

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"The Santa Clara Police Department shares the community’s outrage over the violence at Sunday’s 49ers-Raiders game at Levi’s Stadium. Rivalry is never an excuse for criminal behavior," police said, adding its investigation into the fight was ongoing. It’s unclear what prompted Sunday’s parking lot fight outside the stadium. The viral video showed fans throwing punches and getting knocked out.

One person folded like a lawn chair on the ground as his friends continued to brawl with each other. At least two people were down for the count before another group broke up the melee. The fight in the parking lot didn’t appear to be a one-off either. Police previously said about a dozen were arrested and many more were ejected from the stadium for fighting.