The suspect stepped out of an allegedly stolen car and began showing off his dance moves in front of officers.

A wild police chase that stretched from Los Angeles to the Inland Empire ended with an unexpected performance Tuesday morning. The suspect stepped out of an allegedly stolen car and began showing off his dance moves in front of officers.

The pursuit began around midnight after California Highway Patrol officers were called in to assist the Los Angeles Police Department, according to CHP. Behind the wheel of a stolen Honda Accord, the driver sped east along the 10 Freeway, taking authorities into the Inland Empire. That’s what footage captured by news video service OC Hawk showed. The driver eventually merged onto the 215 Freeway before circling back onto the westbound 10 Freeway.

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But the chase came to an abrupt halt when the Honda ran out of fuel near Cedar Avenue in Bloomington, according to LAPD. Officers surrounded the vehicle and instructed the driver to get out and place his hands on his head. Instead of immediately complying, the man decided to put on a show. Video captured the suspect waving his arms in the air and breaking into a series of dance moves as officers watched.

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His Michael Jackson-inspired performance even drew a reference to the King of Pop’s hit song “Smooth Criminal” from KTLA anchor Chris Schauble. Several officers approached the man, searched him and placed him in handcuffs before taking him into custody. The California Post has contacted CHP and LAPD seeking additional information about when and where the Honda was stolen.

The bizarre chase went down in Corona in early October, with police dashcam footage capturing the arrest after the suspect’s attempt to evade authorities took a subterranean turn. The action unfolded on the westbound 91 Freeway near the Green River Road exit, where Riverside police called in their FLEX Team for backup after a pursuit entered Corona.