California pension funds face calls to divest from Tesla, Palantir and more

California's powerful pension funds, CalPERS and CalSTRS, are being targeted by activists who want them to invest only in companies aligned with their political views. The groups seek to divest from fossil fuels and companies with ties to the Trump administration.

A demonstrator dressed as a `big oil` supporter rallies outside the California Energy Commission headquarters in Sacramento on Nov. 29, 2022. Protesters have also targeted CalPERS through divestment campaigns , including opposition to fossil fuels and ties to the Trump administration.

A Trump administration supporter rallies outside the California Energy Commission headquarters in Sacramento on Nov. 29, 2022. Protesters have also targeted CalPERS through divestment campaigns, including opposition to fossil fuels and ties to the Trump administration.

CalPERS and CalSTRS, which hold assets worth a combined $1 trillion and are headquartered in the capital of a deep blue state, are facing campaigns from groups that want them to pull money out of companies associated with the Trump administration, scale back investments in fossil fuels and break with private equity firms over their labor records. These campaigns include companies like Tesla, Palantir, private companies that operate immigrant detention centers, ExxonMobil, Chevron and private equity firm Apollo Global Management





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California Pension Funds Calpers Calstrs Divestment Campaigns Fossil Fuels Climate Finance Private Equity Firms Palantir Tesla Anti-Union Records Anti-Union Companies Republican Politics California Stung By Long-Term Policy Of Partis Invest Or Divest Ethics Of Investing In Companies Based On Poli

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