California pumped $190 billion more into the federal government than it got back in 2025, more than any other state in the nation.

Once again, California led the nation in a dubious distinction: sending the federal government far more money than it receives back — to the tune of $190 billion in the last fiscal year.released Wednesday showed that the Golden State easily outdistanced New York at $91 billion and Texas at $69 billion as the country’s largest so-called donor state.

That’s a figure arrived at by finding the difference between the taxes and other revenues sent to the Treasury and funding such as Social Security and Medicare received back. California’s status as the leading donor state has been trumpeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom in his political fight with the Trump administration over policy disputes and right-wing figures who claim the Golden State is failing. Hiltzik: Can Newsom block tax payments to the U.S. government?

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No, but we do give more than we get backto the state, Newsom suggested California might want to withhold all the federal taxes its residents and businesses pay — though nothing came of it.