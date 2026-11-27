An Orange and white cat was stuck in a narrow gap between two 8-foot-tall retaining walls in Indian Wells. Riverside County firefighters used specialized equipment to drill through a concrete wall and extricate the cat after its owner tracked its location with an Apple AirTag.

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Riverside County firefighters pulled the feline to safety.wedged in a narrow gap between two concrete walls after the pet was tracked to the location thanks to an Apple AirTag on its collar. The orange-and-white feline was stuck in a 4 to 5-inch-wide gap between two 8-foot-tall retaining walls in Indian Wells, the Riverside County Fire Department said on social media.