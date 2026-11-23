A Bay Area mother and daughter are suspected of hiding a man’s body in a ravine after the daughter allegedly fatally stabbed him.

A San Jose nursing student and her mother, accused of fatally stabbing a man and hiding his body in a ravine near Livermore, have been arrested by authorities.

Alexia Nieves Solache, 22, and her 55-year-old mother, Veronica Rangel, were arrested on murder charges, the San Jose Police DepartmentThe victim, identified as 40-year-old Marcelino Perez Jimenez, had been staying at least some of the time at a homeless shelter in San Jose,Alexia Nieves Solache, 22, faces murder charges in connection with the August 2026 death of Marcelino Perez Jimenez in Livermore, California. He was last seen on Aug. 22 going into an apartment at the Pavona Apartments on North 7th Street in San Jose, the sheriff’s office said.

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The next day, security cameras at the complex allegedly caught Solache and her mother struggling with a big, heavy box. According to charging documents obtained by the Mercury News, the mother-daughter duo used a hand truck to haul the box into their rental car. The sheriff’s office said it later followed the car’s route from the apartments to Tesla Road, reported the news outlet.

The mystery unfolded on the afternoon of Aug. 25, when a driver stopped to take a break near Tesla and Eagles Run roads. He looked down into a ravine and saw what looked like a body and called the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a body hidden under trash that people had thrown out of passing cars. The man had been stabbed to death, the sheriff’s office said.

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Solache was arrested in Los Angeles and subsequently extradited back to the city of San Jose, where she was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Her mother was arrested the same day in San Jose. Rangel, who works in hospice care, is out of jail under supervision. She told the Mercury News that she thinks her daughter acted in self-defense.

It is not clear how Solache and Jimenez knew each other. The motive for the alleged murder is under investigation, authorities said.