California Governor Gavin Newsom signs AB 435 requiring children to pass a five-step seat belt test before dropping booster seats. Fines apply for non-compliance.

California is implementing a stricter child passenger safety standard that could keep children in booster seats until age sixteen. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 435 into law in 2026, marking a significant shift in how young passengers secure themselves in vehicles. The legislation mandates that kids must pass a specific five-step safety test before they can stop using booster seats and rely solely on adult seat belts.

The Five Step Seat Belt Safety Test Requirements

Assembly Bill 435, introduced by Assembly Member Lori Wilson, establishes clear physical criteria that children must meet to graduate from booster seats. Drivers are legally required to verify that a child can bend their knees comfortably over the edge of the vehicle seat back. The shoulder portion of the seat belt must lie snugly across the center of the child's chest and shoulder, never resting on their neck or collarbone.

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The law also requires the child to maintain this proper seating position for the duration of the entire trip. If a child fails to meet even one of these five specific requirements, they must continue using a booster seat. This protocol ensures that the seat belt fits their body correctly to minimize injury risk during a collision.

Stakeholder Support and Safety Data

The Automobile Club of Southern California and AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah officially supported the new law. AAA highlighted their collaboration with safety advocates to educate parents on proper restraint usage. Their support is backed by data showing that more than half of inspected car seats were improperly installed in recent studies.

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A subsequent study involving the National Safety Council revealed that nearly three quarters of forward-facing car seats were being used incorrectly. The data indicated that nine out of ten children under the age of ten were improperly using adult lap-and-shoulder belts when they still required booster seats. These statistics underscore the critical need for standardized testing procedures.

Fines and Enforcement Challenges

Under current California regulations, children under two must ride in rear-facing car seats unless they exceed 40 pounds or 40 inches in height. Older children must then use forward-facing seats with five-point harnesses before transitioning to boosters. The new law places the responsibility of enforcement on parents and drivers, who conduct the safety checks.

Drivers who fail to properly secure children in their vehicles face fines and penalties totaling nearly $500 per child. However, traffic enforcement capabilities in major cities are facing significant resource constraints. In Los Angeles, the Central Traffic Division has been reduced to approximately 20 officers who are primarily occupied with paperwork rather than proactive patrols.

Future Implications for Child Passenger Safety

Assembly Member Lori Wilson emphasized that motor vehicle crashes remain the second leading cause of unintended injury-related deaths among children. She argued that extending the booster requirement age and implementing straightforward testing protocols significantly enhances safety outcomes for young passengers. The law aims to reduce serious injuries by ensuring seat belts fit the bodies of growing children correctly.

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The implementation of this law shifts the burden of proof onto guardians to verify fitment before travel. With enforcement resources stretched thin, the law relies heavily on compliance and self-regulation by parents. The long-term goal is to reduce fatal and severe injuries through better restraint usage until children are physically mature enough to be safely restrained by standard vehicle safety equipment alone.