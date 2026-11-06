California Native American Voting Committee Remains Unformed Six Years After Law

Six years after legislation mandated an advisory committee to improve Native American voting access, California officials have failed to form it, leaving critical barriers unaddressed.

Six years have passed since California enacted legislation requiring the creation of an advisory committee to improve voting access for Native American residents, yet the body remains unformed. The Secretary of State's office confirmed this delay to CalMatters/ICT, acknowledging that advocates continue to face significant hurdles such as distant polling locations and unreliable mail services on Election Day. This statutory promise, made to nearly three-quarters of a million Native Americans in the state, has effectively stalled despite ongoing calls for implementation from tribal leaders and civil rights groups.

Legislative Mandate and Current Status

The original law required the Secretary of State to establish a committee responsible for setting guidelines to reach Native American voters more effectively. Key duties included recommending public service announcements to be aired at least forty-five days before elections, suggesting strategies to improve the recruitment of Native American poll workers, and advising on language assistance and plain-language materials. However, the committee's recommendations are nonbinding, and the Secretary of State is only required to consider them rather than implement them. Despite these clear statutory duties, no members have been appointed to the body, and no meetings have been scheduled since the law's passage.

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Advocates Highlight Persistent Barriers

Advocates from the California Native Vote Project report receiving numerous accounts of problems at polling sites during recent elections, indicating that the underlying barriers the committee was designed to address persist. Calvin Hedrick, the director of policy for the project, expressed frustration that his organization must continue fighting for rights already promised by statute. Hedrick noted that his team, which promotes voter registration and provides nonpartisan voting information across Native communities, is stretched thin with only two employees covering all of Northern California. He emphasized that advocates cannot allow officials to rest on promises and must hold them accountable for completing the mandate.

Political and Structural Deficiencies

Critical flaws in the original legislation contributed to the delay, as the law set no deadline for forming the committee, provided no dedicated funding, and did not require input from tribal governments or groups. Allison Neswood, a senior staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, warned that lacking these foundational elements, the initiative was destined to fail. The law stipulated that members would be chosen by the Secretary of State and must have experience with voting rights or be county elections officials. Anthony Roberts, Chairman of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, stated in 2020 that without addressing obstacles like rejected identification types and limited polling places, Native Americans remain at risk of exclusion from the democratic process and vital services.

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Official Responses and Future Plans

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Shirley Weber confirmed the non-existence of the committee in October but stated that the office has been working closely with Native American advocates to review related documents. The spokesperson indicated in an email that the office plans to begin recruiting members after the November election. This admission comes years after Padilla, in an August 2020 statement, declared that Native Americans deserve to have their voices heard in democracy. Former official Ramos, who is Serrano/Cahuilla and the first Native American from a California tribe elected to the Legislature, was not available for comment despite multiple requests, with his office citing difficulties in scheduling an interview.

Impact on Voter Access and Next Steps

The failure to implement this committee has tangible consequences for voter access, as the state places broad responsibilities for ensuring voter access mostly with the Secretary of State but delegates specific logistics to counties. While the state sets guidelines for drop boxes, including minimum numbers per county, local election officials decide their placement and hours. With the advisory body inactive, advocates like the California Native Vote Project must continue their outreach independently. Hedrick stressed that pushing for implementation over the next few years is essential to prevent officials from forgetting their obligations and to ensure that the statutory promise of improved voting access is finally realized for Native American constituents.