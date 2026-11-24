A beloved Fresno martial artist tragically died after suffering a devastating head injury during an international Muay Thai tournament.

A beloved Fresno martial arts athlete tragically died after suffering a devastating head injury during an international Muay Thai tournament.while competing overseas in Madrid on November 7 and had to be airlifted to a local university hospital, according to his loved ones.

The martial artist died after being airlifted to a hospital, where he had been in the ICU receiving critical care.

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“I first met you when you were 10 years old and you could not sit down… That boy became a young man others followed,” District 1 Fresno City Council Candidate “In the ring, that motion found its form, and you became a Muay Thai champion. The fighter’s discipline and the Sikh’s were one: train unseen, take the blow, rise… You were taken from us too soon, but in the ring you loved,” he continued.

Prabhjot Singh Mann receives critical care in an ICU at a university hospital after suffering a devastating head injury during a Muay Thai tournament in Madrid. Singh first met Mann when they were young and the two had kept in contact since. During Singh’s campaign, the athlete helped to hang signs and set up the sound equipment.by Mann’s brother, Sukhjot Mann, also describes the martial artist as a “dedicated, persistent, kind, and determined” person.

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Prabhjot Singh Mann is treated in the ICU at a hospital in Madrid, Spain, after suffering a head injury during a Muay Thai tournament on Nov. 7. Outside of the ring, he was deeply involved in the Central Valley’s Sikh community. He volunteered and mentored local youth and taught traditional Bhangra dance. Mann frequently trained out of Fresno’s Three Kings Muay Thai and held a 6-1 amateur record prior to his death.

The martial artist died after being airlifted to a hospital, where he had been in the ICU receiving critical care. Prabhjot Singh Mann receives critical care in an ICU at a university hospital after suffering a devastating head injury during a Muay Thai tournament in Madrid. Prabhjot Singh Mann is treated in the ICU at a hospital in Madrid, Spain, after suffering a head injury during a Muay Thai tournament on Nov. 7.