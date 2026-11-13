California Mortgage Delinquencies Hit 9-Year High But Remain Below National Average

California mortgage delinquency rates reached 0.8% in the third quarter of 2026, the highest level since 2017, though Golden State residents still pay debts on time more often than the typical American borrower.

California mortgage delinquency rates reached 0.8% in the third quarter of 2026, marking the highest level of late home loan payments since the first quarter of 2017. According to data released by the Federal Reserve that tracks consumer debt across eleven major states and the nation through 2026's third quarter, this figure represents the most significant jump in missed payments within the Golden State over the past nine years. While this increase signals a tightening financial environment for some homeowners, it remains well below the state's long-term historical average.

Comparative Performance Against National Averages

Despite the rise in late mortgage payments, California homeowners continue to outperform their peers across the United States in terms of repayment consistency. The 0.8% delinquency rate for California mortgages is substantially lower than the national average of 1.1% observed during the same period, which stands as the highest rate since the first quarter of 2018. This disparity highlights a resilient trend among Golden State residents who manage to keep their home loans current at higher frequencies than the typical American borrower, even as broader economic pressures mount.

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Furthermore, the current California rate sits comfortably beneath the state's own 2.6% average lateness for mortgages recorded since the Federal Reserve began tracking these statistics in 2003. In contrast, the national 1.1% figure remains below the 24-year average of 2.5%, indicating that while the country is seeing a temporary uptick in delinquencies, California maintains a distinct buffer against the broader national trend. This suggests that local economic structures or lending practices in California may offer some protection against the spikes seen elsewhere.

Regional Competitors Texas and Florida Lag Behind

When comparing California to its two largest economic rivals, the Golden State maintains a clear advantage in mortgage repayment stability. Texas reported a 1.5% mortgage delinquency rate in the third quarter of 2026, which represents its highest level since the first quarter of 2015 and sits near its historic norm of 1.6%. Florida recorded an even higher rate of 1.9%, marking its worst performance since the third quarter of 2018, although it remains below its historical average of 5.2%. These figures underscore that Californians are more consistent with their mortgage obligations than residents in these competing high-growth states.

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The data also reveals that Texas and Florida have higher overall debt delinquency rates when all types of borrowing are considered. Texas saw 4.7% of total debts become 90 days or more late in the third quarter, the highest level since the first quarter of 2013 and above its 4% average. Florida followed closely with 4.4% of total debts late, the highest since the third quarter of 2018, yet still below its 6.2% historical average. In California, 2.5% of total borrowings were late, which is the highest level since the third quarter of 2015 but remains significantly better than the 3.5% state average and the 3.7% national average.

Impact of Government Aid and Economic Shifts

The rising tide of late payments is closely linked to the withdrawal of government support programs that bolstered consumer finances during the pandemic era. During the pandemic, government interventions either boosted household incomes or encouraged lenders to show greater leniency toward late payers, effectively suppressing delinquency rates. As the economy has become wobblier and most of these aid programs have ended, bill paying has become more difficult for many Americans, leading to the steady increase in delinquencies observed in 2026. This shift has exposed underlying financial vulnerabilities that were previously masked by temporary federal assistance.

However, consumers should note that the current California delinquency levels are still historically low compared to the long-term norm. The 2.5% overall delinquency rate in California is well below the state's 3.5% average late-pay rate over the past 24 years. Similarly, the national 1.1% rate is below the 3.7% 24-year average. These statistics suggest that while the trajectory is moving in a less favorable direction, the current situation remains manageable compared to historical baselines established over the last two decades.

Consumer Debt Levels and Borrowing Patterns

California residents continue to carry significant debt burdens due to the state's high housing prices, but the pace of new borrowing has slowed considerably. Total consumer debt across California equaled $88,000 per person in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting a year-over-year increase of only 0.5%. Mortgages constitute 81% of this statewide debt, emphasizing the central role of real estate in the state's financial profile. This growth rate is markedly sluggish compared to the 2.9% average annual growth rate recorded since 2003, raising questions about whether this hesitation reflects savvy financial planning or consumer skittishness in the face of economic uncertainty.

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In comparison, borrowing among all Americans expanded by 1.8% over the same one-year period, which is faster than California's pace but still trails the U.S. historical average of 3.1% since 2003. Texas saw per-person debt rise to $61,500, up 2.1% year-over-year, which remains below its 3.9% historical average, with mortgages making up 66% of the total debt. Florida recorded per-person debt at $64,000, up 2.3% for the year, below its 3.4% historical average, with mortgages accounting for 70% of the debt. These figures indicate that while all three states are seeing slower debt growth than their historical norms, California's stagnation is the most pronounced, potentially signaling a cooling housing market or a shift in consumer confidence.