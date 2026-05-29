California mom sentenced to nearly 36 years for hosting drunken teen sex parties: 'I am ashamed'

Shannon O'Connor, a Los Gatos mother convicted of hosting drunken sex parties involving teenagers, has received the maximum sentence. She apologized to the victims and their families following several days of their emotional statements, detailing profound, lasting impacts.

A California mother convicted of hosting drunken sex parties involving teenagers, received the maximum sentence on Thursday. A judge sentenced Shannon O'Connor, of Los Gatos, California, to 35 years and 10 months in prison after several days of emotional testimony from victims in the case.

"My actions are the cause for your pain and I am ashamed," she said. "And I face every day knowing that I was the cause. " "I am not sorry for myself, I am sorry for all of you and what I put you through," O'Connor also said. "But as I look at you all today, I hope you can find some comfort knowing that I have been punished and will continue to be for years to come.

"Victim statements heard in sentencing hearings for Los Gatos mom convicted of teen sex parties Three additional statements were presented before sentencing, following eight victim impact statements on Wednesday and several others on Tuesday. The mom of victims identified as Jane Doe 8 and 9 said, "When people call you a monster, pedophile, rapist, they had it right.

You preyed upon my daughter by supplying her alcohol, enticing sexual situation, and pushing her when she was not in a place to consent.

" The young women and their families have called for the maximum sentence after O'Connor's felony convictions, citing what they described as a profound and lasting impact on their lives. Prosecutors say O'Connor hosted parties for her teenage son, in which she encouraged teens to drink and engage in sexual activity, at times facilitating those interactions by providing condoms. Victims have also said O'Connor messaged them after parties, prying into their personal lives and harassing them.





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