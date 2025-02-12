California Middle School Locker Room Dispute Sparks Controversy

A transgender student using the girls' locker room at a San Diego middle school has sparked a heated debate over transgender rights and sports regulations in California. Despite a proposal by San Diego County Board of Supervisor Jim Desmond to implement the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, the measure was rejected, leaving residents divided on the issue. While the school maintains its adherence to state law and its commitment to inclusivity, the controversy has intensified with President Trump's executive order on transgender athletes in sports, further complicating the situation in California.

A middle school in San Diego, California, has become embroiled in controversy due to a transgender student using the girls' locker room. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a proposal to implement the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, a measure aimed at barring transgender athlete s from competing in girls' sports or accessing girls' locker rooms.

Vice Chair Jim Desmond, who introduced the proposal at a San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting, expressed his disappointment with the outcome. He stated that the majority of San Diego County residents likely support the ban, citing concerns from parents who feel it's unsafe and unfair for biological males to participate in girls' sports or share locker rooms. Desmond noted that many constituents reached out expressing concern and disbelief over the state's stance on the issue. The middle school at the heart of the controversy, San Elijo Middle School, released a statement asserting its adherence to California state law and the California Education Code. The school emphasized its commitment to treating all students with dignity, respect, and fairness while upholding policies that support all students in accordance with state protections and anti-discrimination laws. However, the school's stance has not quelled the controversy. President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week, 'No Men in Women's Sports,' which threatens federal funding for educational institutions allowing biological males to compete with girls and women. While California, along with several other states, has stated its refusal to comply with Trump's order, the situation has ignited protests and threats of lawsuits from residents. On Friday, a group of residents gathered in Long Beach, California, to demonstrate outside a CIF federated board meeting, demanding adherence to the president's order.





