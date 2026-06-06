California Mayoral Race Heats Up as Democrats and Republicans Vie for Top Spots

The California mayoral race has become increasingly heated as Democrats and Republicans vie for the top spots. The all-party primary system has led to a surge in support for Becerra, a 68-year-old Sacramento resident with decades of public service experience. Steyer, a billionaire with ties to the fossil fuel industry, has also drawn attention for his campaign's foCus on progressive issues.

Erika Kirk reposts AI spoof of Democrats targeting her and LA mayoral race. california uses an all-party primary system , where if no candidate clears 50%, the top two finishers, regardless of party, advance to a Nov. 3 runoff.

Democrats feared a fractured field could allow two Republicans to claim both spots in the deep-blue state, but a surge in support for Becerra, who had been polling in the single digits, has shifted the dynamics of the race. Becerra,a 68-year-old Sacramento resident, brings decades of public service to the race, including a stint in the California Assembly,24 years representing Los Angeles in Congress and holding a Cabinet role in the Biden administration.

His campaign has centered on issues such as homelessness, drugs, crime, human trafficking, and soaring gas prices. On the other hand, Steyer, a billionaire who has poured millions into his own campaign, has the backing of progressive groups and figures. Steyer's wealth, how he became rich, and his ties to the fossil fuel industry have become focal points in the race, as voters are concerned about the growing influence of billionaires in California.

Steyer's campaign noted that his holdings in Farallon, a hedge fund he founded,are right now worth $34.7 million. California, Trump wRote, 'has gone to hell,' and he pointed to many of the state's problems and blamed Newsom for them. Newsom has rejected those criticisms, saying Trump needs to update his talking points





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California Mayoral Race Becerra Steyer Fossil Fuel Industry Progressive Issues All-Party Primary System

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