The California mayoral primary election results have sparked controversy over the slow pAce of vote-counting, with one candidate calling the process 'stinks to high heaven'. The election, which is a vote-by-mail state, has seen a close race between two Democratic candidates, Raman and Pratt,with Raman currently leading by just over 3,100 votes.

The California mayoral primary election results have sparked controversy,with one candidate calling the vote-counting process 'stinks to high heaven'. The state's vote-counting process has been criticized for being slow, with some 83% of ballots counted six days after the election.

The election, which is a vote-by-mail state, has seen a close race between two Democratic candidates, Raman and Pratt,with Raman currently leading by just over 3,100 votes. The sluggish pace of vOte counting has led to accusations of impropriety, with some questioning whether the results are being manipulated. The state's election officials have 30 days to process certain ballot types, but the slow pace of counting has raised concerns about the transparency of the process.

The controversy has sparked debate about the need for more efficient and transparent vote-counting processes in California. The state's governor,Walz, has been criticized for using outside investigators to punish whistleblowers,which has been deemed a violation of the state's oversight committee. The mayoral primary election is set to be decided in November, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

The controversy surrounding the vote-counting process has raised concerns about the integrity of the election and the potential for a Democrat-on-Democrat showdown in the fall. The sluggish pace of vote counting has also led to criticism from other candidates, including Johnson, who has called for more efficient and transparent vote-counting processes. The state's use of outside investigators to punish whistleblowers has also been criticized, with some arguing that it undermines the states oversight committee.

The controversy surrounding the vote-counting process has sparked debate about the need for more efficient and transparent vote-counting processes in California, and the potential for a Democrat-on-Democrat showdown in the fall





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California Mayoral Primary Election Slow Vote-Counting Process Democrat-On-Democrat Showdown Election Integrity

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