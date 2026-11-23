Nine people were shot at a private concert in California hosted by the norteño gang. One victim remains in critical condition while authorities investigate potential gang ties.

Authorities in California are investigating a mass shooting that erupted during a private concert, leaving nine individuals with gunshot wounds. The incident, which occurred in a residential area of Rancho Cordova, has left one victim in critical condition while others undergo surgery or recover from minor injuries. Law enforcement officials have not yet announced any arrests but are actively searching for the suspects responsible for the violence.

Concert Details and Venue Context

The shooting took place at an event organized by the norteño gang, drawing approximately 150 attendees to a private residence in Sacramento County. The gathering featured performances by rappers and artists from neighboring states, with the San Jose-based rap artist Lazy Boy serving as the headliner for the evening. Reports indicate that investigators have not yet determined whether professional security was present at the event to manage crowd safety or prevent violence.

Also read 9 injured in Tulare County concert mass shooting

Victim Injuries and Medical Response

Of the nine people shot during the incident, one 26-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being struck in the chest, requiring immediate surgery. He remains in critical condition as medical teams continue to treat his injuries. Two other victims, aged 19 and 22, also underwent surgical procedures to address their wounds. The remaining victims sustained minor injuries, with some driving themselves to local hospitals for treatment while deputies rendered first aid on-site.

Police Investigation and Suspect Search

Deputies arrived at the scene and immediately began assisting the wounded while launching a comprehensive investigation into the shooting. Authorities have stated that the incident may be gang-related, though they have not provided specific details or identified any suspects on their radar. Detectives are currently working to determine the exact number of shooters, their identities, and the motive behind the attack. The sheriff's office emphasized that initial reports indicated suspects opened fire directly into the crowd.

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Broader Crime Context in Sacramento

This incident occurs in the same region where other violent crimes have recently made headlines. In a separate case, police responded to a call regarding two children and two adults found shot to death at a different Rancho Cordova home. That investigation involved suspects who reportedly set up booby traps within the residence, adding to the complexity of local law enforcement efforts.

Legal Standards for Mass Shooting Definitions

The archive defining mass shootings categorizes such events as cases where four or more victims are either wounded or killed after being shot at. This definition helps clarify the severity of the current investigation in California. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office or the relevant Sacramento County deputies to aid in solving the case and bringing the perpetrators to justice.