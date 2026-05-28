California Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Killing Estranged Wife

A California man has been sentenced to life without parole plus one year for killing his estranged wife in a brutal stabbing attack. The man, Wade Wilson, had pleaded no contest to eight felony counts and three misdemeanors in February.

A California man, Wade Wilson , has been sentenced to life without parole plus one year for killing his estranged wife, Ericka Wilson , 23 times in the neck during a 2022 attack.

Wilson, 34, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 27, after he pleaded no contest to eight felony counts and three misdemeanors in February. The fatal incident took place on January 27, 2022, when Wilson took a vacation day from work and drove from Oakland to Ericka's place of employment. He then planned to wait for her to leave her job so he could ambush her in the parking lot, according to the DA's press release.

Wilson initially drove to the wrong location, so he ended up at Ericka's apartment complex and waited for her in the parking lot. As Ericka pulled into the parking area and began to get out of her vehicle, Wilson approached her wearing a ski mask. He grabbed her and carried out a brutal stabbing attack, inflicting 23 wounds to her neck.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office said that Ericka, 29, called 911 during the attack as she tried to get away from Wilson, according to the DA's release. A brave neighbor saw the attack, and chased Wilson with a bat, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, gloves, and murder weapon. When police eventually arrived at the apartment complex, Ericka was found bleeding out in the parking lot.

She had obvious traumatic injuries, the sheriff's office said. Deputies and firefighters conducted lifesaving measures on the woman, but unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene on January 29, 2022. Wilson was found guilty in June 2024 of murdering Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in Cape Coral, Florida.

There had been multiple incidents of domestic violence between the couple when they were together, and prosecutors said in a sentencing brief that Wilson was in the process of planning his wife's murder for months, according to The. Intimate partner violence continues to be one of the most common and dangerous forms of violence we confront, and this case is a stark reminder of its devastating impact, Stephan added in the press release





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Wade Wilson Ericka Wilson Domestic Violence Murder Life Without Parole

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