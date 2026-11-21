Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday, months after a mistrial.

The California man who sparked one of the deadliest and most destructive fires in the state’s history was found guilty by a federal jury Friday, months after his first trial ended in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, also known as Jonathan Rider or Jon Rinder, was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce after the 14-day trial, according to the Department of Justice . Rinderknecht was arrested on October 7 after authorities tracked the deadly Palisades Fire to a smaller vegetation fire that had started early New Year’s Day last year.

Also read Jonathan Rinderknecht found guilty in Palisades Fire case

According to the indictment filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, 30-year-old Rinderknecht started a fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, known as the Lachman Fire. Officials say Rinderknecht had been working as an Uber driver the night before and after dropping off a customer drove toward Skull Rock Trailhead and walked up a trail.

After the conviction, authorities said he had been exhibiting “extreme anger, indignation, and frustration” about not being able to find companionship for the holiday and about a coworker he had briefly dated. Officials said that shortly after midnight, environment sensing platforms showed the Lachman Fire started and over the next five minutes, Rinderknecht attempted to call 911 but his calls would not go through because he did not have service.

He then got to the bottom of the trail and was able to connect with 911. Officials said he then left the scene, but turned around, following the fire engines and watching the scene unfold, taking videos with his phone. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rinderknecht lied about his whereabouts in an interview with law enforcement on January 24 of that year, but geolocation on his phone showed he was just feet away from the fire as it grew.

How the Lachman Fire Sparked the Palisades Fire Fire crews believed that they had fully extinguished the small Lachman Fire; however, investigations later showed that the fire had been smoldering underground for nearly a week and sparked back up above ground on January 7. Strong Santa Ana winds and a nearly eight-month dry spell caused it to then explode into the Palisades Fire, which was active for 24 days.

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Over the course of several weeks, the fire burned 23,448 acres, killed 12 people and destroyed 975 structures, according to Cal Fire. Thousands of residents were displaced and the state is still trying to get enough funding to help Los Angeles rebuild after the coinciding Eaton Fire also destroyed homes.

According to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who handled the investigation, it was believed Rinderknecht started the fire using an incendiary device. The report says that while Rinderknecht told investigators during the January 24 interview that he occasionally smokes cigarettes, it was ruled out as a cause because they said the weather conditions at the time wouldn’t have triggered a fire.

The agent also said that while calling 911, Rinderknecht had asked ChatGPT, “Are you at fault if a fire is lift because of your cigarettes,” to which the artificial chat bot responded “yes” and gave an explanation. While speaking to media outside a California courtroom this week, Steven Haney, Rinderknecht’s attorney, said prosecutors had presented the cigarette theory during the retrial.

“It was not something that was offered as a theory at the first trial, and it was clearly inconsistent with what they had been saying all along, is that it was started by a lighter,” Haney said, and that the theory showed “uncertainty” in what was believed to have caused the fire. Newsweek reached out to Haney’s office via email outside of business hours Friday for comment. How Many Years Can Jonathan Rinderknecht Serve in Prison?

Rinderknecht faces from five to 40 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

"Today’s verdict delivers a measure of justice for the victims of this horrific tragedy,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement on X Friday. Newsweek also reached out to Essayli’s office for further comment via email Friday. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Jennifer Radcliffe and Edward T. Cumminsmost destructive fires in the state’s history was found guilty by a federal jury Friday, months after his first trial ended in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, also known as Jonathan Rider or Jon Rinder, was found guilty of one count of destruction of property by means of fire and one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce after the 14-day trial, according to the Department of Justice . Rinderknecht was arrested on October 7 after authorities tracked the deadly Palisades Fire to a smaller vegetation fire that had started early New Year’s Day last year.filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, 30-year-old Rinderknecht started a fire near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles, known as the Lachman Fire.

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Officials say Rinderknecht had been working as an Uber driver the night before and after dropping off a customer drove toward Skull Rock Trailhead and walked up a trail. After the conviction, authorities said he had been exhibiting “extreme anger, indignation, and frustration” about not being able to find companionship for the holiday and about a coworker he had briefly dated.

Officials said that shortly after midnight, environment sensing platforms showed the Lachman Fire started and over the next five minutes, Rinderknecht attempted to call 911 but his calls would not go through because he did not have service. He then got to the bottom of the trail and was able to connect with 911. Officials said he then left the scene, but turned around, following the fire engines and watching the scene unfold, taking videos with his phone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rinderknecht lied about his whereabouts in an interview with law enforcement on January 24 of that year, but geolocation on his phone showed he was just feet away from the fire as it grew. Fire crews believed that they had fully extinguished the small Lachman Fire; however, investigations later showed that the fire had been smoldering underground for nearly a week and sparked back up above ground on January 7.

Strong Santa Ana winds and a nearly eight-month dry spell caused it to then explode into the Palisades Fire, which was active for 24 days. Over the course of several weeks, the fire burned 23,448 acres, killed 12 people and destroyed 975 structures, according toAccording to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who handled the investigation, it was believed Rinderknecht started the fire using an incendiary device.

The report says that while Rinderknecht told investigators during the January 24 interview that he occasionally smokes cigarettes, it was ruled out as a cause because they said the weather conditions at the time wouldn’t have triggered a fire. The agent also said that while calling 911, Rinderknecht had asked ChatGPT, “Are you at fault if a fire is lift because of your cigarettes,” to which the artificial chat bot responded “yes” and gave an explanation.

While speaking to media outside a California courtroom this week, Steven Haney, Rinderknecht’s attorney, said prosecutors had presented the cigarette theory during the retrial.

“It was not something that was offered as a theory at the first trial, and it was clearly inconsistent with what they had been saying all along, is that it was started by a lighter,” Haney said, and that the theory showed “uncertainty” in what was believed to have caused the fire. How Many Years Can Jonathan Rinderknecht Serve in Prison? Rinderknecht faces from five to 40 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.

"Today’s verdict delivers a measure of justice for the victims of this horrific tragedy,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a